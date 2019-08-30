The NINE Sunderland players who could leave next week

The NINE Sunderland players who could leave before Monday - as Jack Ross hints at outgoings

Jack Ross has hinted that Sunderland could allow some players to leave the club before the transfer window closes next week.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 16:30

The Black Cats are still searching for one new recruit, with Ross focused on finding a left-back, but could allow more players to leave the club. And with some enquiries received, moves may not be too far away. Scroll down and click through the pages as we take a look at the NINE players who could be in line for a Sunderland exit - whether permanent or temporary:

1. Dylan McGeouch

The midfielder was linked with a move to Aberdeen earlier this summer and, while involved in the Sunderland side at Burnley, he faces intense competition in the centre of the park. Clubs could come calling if they’re looking for an experienced midfielder. Ross will be keen to retain the Scot though - and McGeouch himself has shown no desire to leave.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Tom Flanagan

While Sunderland wouldn’t want to sell Flanagan - given his obvious quality and experience - the defender will be keen for first team football in order to cement his place in the Northern Ireland squad. Whether he will get that at the Stadium of Light remains to be seen.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Jack Baldwin

One player who Sunderland would be willing to sanction an exit for, the centre back is down the pecking order following the fine form of Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Elliot Embleton

Some more exposure to regular first-team football may be beneficial for the youngster, who has been in and out of Jack Ross’ side thus far. He may well have a part to play on Wearside, though.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3