The NINE Sunderland players who could leave before Monday - as Jack Ross hints at outgoings
Jack Ross has hinted that Sunderland could allow some players to leave the club before the transfer window closes next week.
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 16:30
The Black Cats are still searching for one new recruit, with Ross focused on finding a left-back, but could allow more players to leave the club. And with some enquiries received, moves may not be too far away. Scroll down and click through the pages as we take a look at the NINE players who could be in line for a Sunderland exit - whether permanent or temporary: