The Sunderland players in-line for a recall at Accrington Stanley

The NINE Sunderland players set for a recall at Accrington Stanley

Jack Ross is set to ring the changes when Sunderland travel to Accrington Stanley – but who could be in line to benefit?

By Mark Donnelly
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 11:45

With attentions temporarily turning to the Carabao Cup, Ross is set to take the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of a key clash with Portsmouth at the weekend.

So which players could be handed a start at the Wham Stadium? We take a look at NINE players who could be in-line for a chance to shine...

1. Alim Ozturk

Having been called upon from the bench in the early weeks of the season, Ozturk may now get a change to step into the first-team fold and show the form that made him a regular towards the end of last campaign.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Max Power

Ross hinted that the Accrington game was always likely to be the one in which Power made his comeback, so it seems almost certain that the midfielder will line-up in the centre of the park at the Wham Stadium.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Chris Maguire

Pivotal to Sunderland's much-improved second half showing at Ipswich, Maguire could now be handed a chance to showcase his undoubted ability from the start.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Charlie Wyke

Similarly to Power, this was the game identified as a potential return for Wyke - who will no doubt be keen to seize his chance to show that he can be the man to hit the goal trail for the Black Cats.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3