The nine groups 'interested' in Sunderland AFC investment - as Stewart Donald hints a deal is close

Stewart Donald has hinted that fresh investment in Sunderland is ‘very close’ – but which parties are interested in the Black Cats?

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:45

A host of individuals and groups have been linked with investment in – or a takeover of – Sunderland over the last few months, with Donald looking to help push the club on to the next level. Here, we round up everyone who the papers have linked with Sunderland. Scroll down and click through the pages to see all the groups who have reportedly been keen on a deal:

1. Mark Campbell

The English real estate tycoon came close to a deal earlier this summer - before it stalled at an advanced stage. He has since gone on to launch a bid to buy Scottish side Falkirk.

2. The first American consortium

Back in March - ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final - the Sun claimed that a consortium with American backers were keen on a £50million takeover of the club.

3. The European consortium

In the same article, the Sun also claimed that a consortium of European financiers were keen on a takeover of the club. Again, a fee of £50million was suggested.

4. The Chinese consortium

These reports came from the Sunday Mirror in April. They suggested that a Chinese-led consortium were lining-up investment in the Black Cats as speculation continued to mount.

