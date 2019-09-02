The NINE deals Sunderland could complete today

Sunderland are set to be active on transfer deadline day - with both incomings and outgoings a possibility as Jack Ross continues to shape his squad.

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 07:00

The Black Cats remain in the market for a left-back, while there could also be some surprise additions across the day should speculation be believed. There’s also a strong chance of players leaving the Academy of Light, whether permanently or on a temporary basis. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the NINE deals that Sunderland could complete today:

1. IN - DECLAN JOHN

The full-back is out of favour at Swansea City and, having fallen down the pecking order, played for their under-23 side over the weekend. He fits the bill of the left-back Jack Ross wants to bring in and may be an ideal target.

2. IN - MORGAN FOX

Sheffield Wednesday look unlikely to sell the full-back - given their own shortages on the left-hand side of defence - but their resolve may well be tested should the Black Cats return with the mooted second bid.

3. IN - GREG TAYLOR

Another who Sunderland have reportedly seen a bid knocked-back for, Taylor currently looks set for Celtic. But there may yet be twists and turns in this transfer saga - despite his £3million asking price.

4. IN - SCOTT WRIGHT

The Aberdeen forward was linked with Sunderland in various reports north of the border. And while the Black Cats may not require any more additions in that department, they may be tempted to move if Wright becomes available.

