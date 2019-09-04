Sunderland players celebrate George Dobson's goal at Burnley

The market value of Sunderland's squad compared to League One rivals - ranked in order

Sunderland and their League One clubs rivals a combined market value total of £134million - but how do they rank individually?

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 14:45

Courtesy of figures provided by TransferMarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every League One club’s squad. For example, Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has an estimated market value of £2.25million - which contributes to the club's overall market value. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each third-tier club ranks in order:

1. AFC Wimbledon (23rd)

Estimated squad market value: £1.71m

Photo: Alex Burstow

2. Accrington Stanley (22nd)

Estimated squad market value: £2.09m

Photo: Jan Kruger

3. Rochdale (21st)

Estimated squad market value: £2.23m

Photo: George Wood

4. Burton Albion (16th)

Estimated squad market value: £4.16m

Photo: Gareth Copley

Page 1 of 6