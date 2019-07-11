This is the team that fans think is Sunderland's strongest ahead of the new campaign

The line-up Sunderland fans want to see this season - with some big names dropped

With Sunderland set to kick-off pre-season at South Shields tonight, Jack Ross will be starting to formulate his squad selection plans ahead of the new campaign.

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 12:02

And while there may be plenty more movement before the season opener with Oxford United, fans have offered their take on what the Black Cats’ strongest line-up currently looks like. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team they believe is the best at Ross’ disposal - with some big names missing out:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

No surprises here - 98% of supporters believe the Scot is the Black Cats' best option between the sticks, and it's easy to see why after a stellar debut campaign on Wearside.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Conor McLaughlin

The Northern Irish international should slot seamlessly into Jack Ross' side at right-back - with 87% of fans believing he is the club's best option in that position.

Photo: PAUL FAITH

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Alim Ozturk

His strong end to the season saw him cement a place in the Sunderland side - and 65% of supporters believe that place should be retained in the new campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Tom Flanagan

It was a close run thing between Flanagan and fellow centre back Jack Baldwin, but the former Burton man just edged he vote with 18% of supporters believing he represents a strong option.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3