These Sunderland players will have a point to prove in Portugal

The 9 Sunderland players with a point to prove in Portugal - as Jack Ross prepares for key decisions

As Sunderland head out to Portugal, a number of first team players will be looking to make their point to Jack Ross.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 11:53

With the League One season rapidly approaching, Ross will be starting to formulate his plans for the opening day against Oxford United - but it may not be too late for some players to stake a claim. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the NINE players will be desperate to impress Ross in Portugal:

1. Jack Baldwin

The centre back fell out of favour at the end of last season, and will face a battle to regain his place in the side. Impressive in fits and starts during 2018/19, showing consistency and eliminating some sloppy errors will be key for Baldwin.

2. Denver Hume

The omission of Bryan Oviedo hands Hume a real opportunity to shine. As the only natural left-sided defender in the squad, the place is Hume’s to lose - but he’ll need to prove to Ross that he deserves that position. It’s not make or break for the youngster, but he certainly has a fine chance to stake his claim.

3. Dylan McGeouch

With rumours of an exit now cooling, McGeouch will be looking to make his mark on the Sunderland side. Jack Ross has now shortage of midfielders to choose from, but the Scot offers something of a different quality.

4. Elliot Embleton

Having signed a new two-year deal earlier this week, Embleton now has a chance to make his mark. Sunderland lacked creativity towards the end of last season and the youngster could provide a much-needed spark. Portugal is an ideal chance to impress.

