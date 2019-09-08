The 24 most iconic retro Sunderland AFC fan pictures - spot anyone you know?
We delved deep into the Sunderland Echo photo archive to bring Black Cats fans 24 iconic, retro fan pictures from times gone by.
By James Copley
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 14:00
Snaps from Sunderland’s 1937 and 1973 FA Cup final wins all feature, alongside the club’s last ever matches at the old Roker Park in 1997 against Everton and Liverpool before the move to a brand new Stadium of Light.
Let us know if you spot a family member or friend and have any memories to share! Scroll down and click through the pages to see all of the images.