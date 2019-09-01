The photos that sum up the drama of Sunderland's defeat at Peterborough United

The 23 pictures that sum up the drama of Sunderland's defeat at Peterborough

Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Peterborough – on what proved to be a dramatic afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Mark Donnelly
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 15:00

With three goals, two red cards and a host of talking points, it proved to be an eventful afternoon as the Posh ran out comfortable winners. Our photographer, Frank Reid, captured all the drama both on and off the field at Peterborough – scroll down and click through the pages to see all the images that sum up a disappointing afternoon for the Black Cats:

1. Lynden Gooch shows his commitment to the cause

Picture: Frank Reid

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Aiden McGeady attempts to fashion an opening in the first half

Picture: Frank Reid

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Supporters watch on during the 3-0 defeat

Picture: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Over 3,000 Sunderland fans made the journey to Peterborough

Picture: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6