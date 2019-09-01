The 23 pictures that sum up the drama of Sunderland's defeat at Peterborough
Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Peterborough – on what proved to be a dramatic afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 15:00
With three goals, two red cards and a host of talking points, it proved to be an eventful afternoon as the Posh ran out comfortable winners. Our photographer, Frank Reid, captured all the drama both on and off the field at Peterborough – scroll down and click through the pages to see all the images that sum up a disappointing afternoon for the Black Cats: