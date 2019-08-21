The 21 photos Sunderland fans will love after the dramatic away win over Rochdale
Sunderland made it three wins on the bounce in all competitions as they registered victory over Rochdale – on what proved to be a dramatic evening at Spotland.
And our photographer, Frank Reid, captured the best of the action throughout the evening, with shots of all the best on and off-field action as Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke fired the Black Cats to another three points. Scroll down and click through the pages to see 23 of our best photographs from the win over Rochdale – which we’re sure Sunderland fans will love: