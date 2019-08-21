The pictures Sunderland fans will love from the win over Rochdale

The 21 photos Sunderland fans will love after the dramatic away win over Rochdale

Sunderland made it three wins on the bounce in all competitions as they registered victory over Rochdale – on what proved to be a dramatic evening at Spotland.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 17:00

And our photographer, Frank Reid, captured the best of the action throughout the evening, with shots of all the best on and off-field action as Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke fired the Black Cats to another three points. Scroll down and click through the pages to see 23 of our best photographs from the win over Rochdale – which we’re sure Sunderland fans will love:

1. The Sunderland skipper impressed again

Grant Leadbitter and Max Power are starting to form quite the partnership in the centre of midfield.

2. GOAL!

Aiden McGeady opened the scoring with a well-taken finish at the back post after a slick move.

3. Full credit for the effort!

We're not exactly sure what Conor McLaughlin was trying to do here - but it looks impressive!

4. Sunderland celebrate

A team together as they celebrate Aiden McGeady's opener - which came against the run of play

