The 14 Sunderland players fighting for their futures this summer

The weekend brought more speculation regarding two of Sunderland’s key players.

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:13

Both Jon McLaughlin and Aiden McGeady have been linked with a move away as the club’s summer business continues. That speculation owes much to their contractual situations, with just a year to run on their respective deals. It’s the same story with another 12 players in the squad. We run through each one and look for some hints as to what could lie ahead in the coming weeks and months…..

1. Jon McLaughlin

Millwall are keen to upgrade their goalkeeping options and unsurprisingly the Scot is a top target. The Black Cats will not want to lose such a talismanic figure, and a new contract will surely be something of a priority. McLaughlin has a history of making smart free transfers, but long-term security at a club of this size would surely be tempting. If Sunderland don’t go up, however, there would be suitors for a player too good for the third tier.

2. Bryan Oviedo

Seems certain to leave this summer but on what terms remains unclear. The Black Cats reached an agreement with Lee Cattermole but at 29 and still an international regular, Oviedo retains a value that Sunderland would be loath to lose out on entirely. Unquestionably, however, something has to give.

3. Donald Love

One of the few players left in the squad on a contract signed in the Premier League era. Has much to prove after an injury-hit campaign last time out. Connor McLaughlin and Luke O’Nien will provide stern competition.

4. Glenn Loovens

Did not play after seeing red at Fratton Park and seems unlikely to have a major role to play this season. An immediate departure seems unlikely given a lack of recent playing time and his off-the-field influence has always been praised.

