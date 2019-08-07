Some Sunderland players are facing an uncertain future

The 13 players facing uncertain futures at Sunderland - with their contracts set to expire

A number of Sunderland players are entering a crucial period at the Stadium of Light – with their long-term futures remaining uncertain.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:51

For no fewer than 13 players in the first-team squad are entering the final year of their current contracts on Wearside. Jon McLaughlin has already spoken of his desire for a new deal, but who else will be hoping to earn fresh terms with the Black Cats? Scroll down and click through the pages to see all the players facing an uncertain future:

1. Duncan Watmore

The forward is set to enter the final year of his long-term deal at the Stadium of Light - and is now the only player at the club to have signed a contract during the Premier League era.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

2. Glenn Loovens

Loovens hasn't featured in a competitive fixture since defender, but Jack Ross has regularly praised the defender's impact behind the scenes. His deal will expire next summer.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Chris Maguire

Having signed a two-year deal last summer, Maguire's current contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign. He'll be looking to impress moving forward.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Jon McLaughlin

With the stopper keen to extend his deal - which expires this summer - and the club keen to retain him, McLaughlin's future may not be uncertain for much longer.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

