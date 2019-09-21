This is the team Sunderland fans want to see at Bolton Wanderers

The team Sunderland fans want to start against Bolton Wanderers - with TWO changes

Sunderland travel to Bolton Wanderers this afternoon with Jack Ross set to rotate his squad once again.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 08:05 am

And in a poll on our @sunechosafc Twitter page, we asked fans which side they would like to see start against the Trotters – who are yet to win in League One this term. And supporters indicated they want to see Ross make TWO changes in the North West as the Black Cats looking to return to the winning ways. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to start against Bolton:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

With 88% of the vote, McLaughlin was the clear choice between the sticks for Sunderland fans.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

Pushed into a more advanced role on Tuesday evening, 87% of supporters want to see O'Nien return to the right-back berth at Bolton.

3. CB: Jordan Willis

Impressive in recent weeks, the centre back has built-up a strong partnership with Alim Ozturk - and 63% of voters want to see the ex-Coventry man start again.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk

And 58% of supporters have called for Ross to stick with the Ozturk-Willis partnership at Bolton.

