Swansea vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Eliezer Mayenda misses out at the Swansea.com Stadium
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Swansea City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Swansea.com Stadium.
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Norwich last time out, a result which moved them up to eighth in the table.
Swansea are four points behind Sunderland following a 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend and are 13th going into the match.
We’ll have live updates, analysis reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Swansea vs Sunderland
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
- Subs: Young, Seelt, Cirkin, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Burstow, Hemir
- Swansea XI: Rushworth, Ashby, Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Patino, Grimes, Cullen, Paterson, Lowe, Yates
- Subs: Fisher, Pedersen, Cabango, Naughton, Fulton, Tjoe-A-On, Walsh, Cooper, Congreve
What to make of those sides
So Sunderland are unchanged following last weekend’s 3-1 win over Norwich, with Nazariy Rusyn keeping his place up front.
Adil Aouchiche returns to the bench following a groin issue, replacing Chris Rigg who is away at the Under-17s World Cup. Goalkeeper Matthew Young is also named on the bench in place of Nathan Bishop.
Eliezer Mayenda isn’t named on the bench despite travelling with the squad to South Wales.
Swansea are also unchanged following their 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend.
How Swansea will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
We’ve arrived at Swansea
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Swansea XI: Rushworth, Ashby, Darling, Humphreys, Tymon, Grimes, Patino, Cullen, Paterson, Lowe, Yates
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Duff on Sunderland
Here’s what Swansea boss Michael Duff has had to say about Sunderland:
“Sunderland are a really good team, young, loads of energy and real good quality in wide areas.
“We’re going to have to be bang at it, but I think we’ve proved we can hurt teams too. We know we’re going to have to be at our best, play our way, be on the front foot.”
How Swansea are shaping up
Swansea went seven league games without a win at the start of the season under new boss Michael Duff but have won five of their last seven to climb to 13th in the table.
Like Sunderland, Swansea are dealing with multiple injury setbacks. Full-back Josh Key and striker Mykola Kukharevych are set to miss this weekend’s fixture, while Joe Allen, Nathan Wood, Josh Ginnelly, Nathanael Ogbeta and Azeem Abdulai remain sidelined.
To find out more we caught up with Luke Davies from the Swans Cast Podcast on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
You can listen to the full episode HERE
Mowbray on Swansea
Here’s what Mowbray had to say when asked about today’s opponents:
“I don’t know how they run their club, but it seems to me that they have a philosophy so the players that they’ve signed on loan will be technically good footballers.
“Charlie Patino who they have brought in on loan from Arsenal, who was at Blackpool last season, is a technically gifted footballer. Of the players they had already, Jamie Paterson is a good player, Matt Grimes is good and he has been there a long time and plays as a pivot for them in midfield.
“They have lost some players, so whether they are as strong as they have been in recent years is debatable, but I’ve watched them and they are capable of scoring goals, they build from the back, and they play through the lines and get a lot of men in the attacking third, and they are a real threat from set-plays. It’s another tough game but it’s one where we have to go and be aggressive, play our game, get on the front foot, and ask questions of them.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Playmaker Adil Aouchiche has missed Sunderland’s last two matches with a groin issue but is expected to return to the matchday squad.
Eliezer Mayenda has also travelled with the group to South Wales and could be named on the bench for the first time since his summer move from Sochaux following a hamstring injury.
Defender Aji Alese has been out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light but is expected to play for the under-21s side as he returns from a thigh issue which required surgery over the summer.
Corry Evans, Jay Matete and Timothee Pembele remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match against Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium.
The Black Cats will be looking to make it back-to-back wins following a 3-1 victory over Norwich last weekend.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more throughout the day from South Wales.