“I don’t know how they run their club, but it seems to me that they have a philosophy so the players that they’ve signed on loan will be technically good footballers.

“Charlie Patino who they have brought in on loan from Arsenal, who was at Blackpool last season, is a technically gifted footballer. Of the players they had already, Jamie Paterson is a good player, Matt Grimes is good and he has been there a long time and plays as a pivot for them in midfield.

“They have lost some players, so whether they are as strong as they have been in recent years is debatable, but I’ve watched them and they are capable of scoring goals, they build from the back, and they play through the lines and get a lot of men in the attacking third, and they are a real threat from set-plays. It’s another tough game but it’s one where we have to go and be aggressive, play our game, get on the front foot, and ask questions of them.”