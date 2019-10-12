The favourites to become Sunderland AFC manager - according to the bookmakers

The surprising new favourites to become Sunderland AFC's next manager as bookmakers' odds take a twist

Sunderland are well in the midst of the process of appointing their new manager - with some surprising new favourites having emerged in recent days.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:42 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:42 pm

Stewart Donald is set to continue his discussions with potential candidates this weekend, with the Sunderland owner still considering a number of options as he seeks a replacement for Jack Ross. But who are the bookmakers backing to get the job? With some seismic shifts in the odds since the departure of Ross, we take a look at the latest names in the frame according to the bookmakers:

1. Michael Appleton

Current odds: 28/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Current odds: 28/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Pete Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Aitor Karanka

Current odds: 28/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Steve McClaren

Current odds: 25/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6