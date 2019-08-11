Sunderland's under-18s well beaten away to Manchester United
Sunderland U-18s were well beaten 3-0 by a very impressive Manchester United side at Carrington on Saturday.
Sunderland's Ryan Gooch did force a good save earlier on but the hosts largely dominated and took the lead on 29 minutes when Dan Jones brought down Connor Stanley in the box and Charlie McCann converted the penalty down the middle.
The lead was doubled on 34 minutes when Anthony Elange, who was a constant threat netted with a great curling shot from 15 yards.
Sunderland keeper Jack Newman played superbly to keep the score down but the hosts made it 3-0 when Charlie Wellens tapped home a left side cross on 54 minutes.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
11 minutes later, Sunderland striker Cole Kiernan combined with James Foster and rounded the keeper only to see his goal-bound shot cleared.
Coach Paul Brayson said: " It was really tough but we were up against a very good team.