Sunderland's transfer budget, Juan Sartori role and defending Stewart Donald: The key points from Charlie Methven's Echo investment interview

In his exclusive discussion with our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, Methven offered a number of updates on the future of the club following their new investment from American consortium, FPP Sunderland. But what were the key points from his engaging interview? Scroll down and click through the pages to see what the club’s executive director had to say on a wide range of subjects – from January signings to Juan Sartori:
1. How much is the investment in the club?
“It’s a very significant cash injection at any level outside of the Premier League," said Methven. It's understood the investment is an eight-figure sum.
2. Who are FPP Sunderland?
The FPP Sunderland group, who have been in talks with the club for an extended period, comprises American businessmen Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek. Michael Dell is also believed to be involved but in a passive role.
3. The club's ownership structure remains unchanged
The investment deal leaves the current ownership structure of the club in place, with Methven holding 6%, Donald 74%, and Juan Sartori 20%. The investment will be made initially into the club’s holding company, Madrox Partners. Stewart Donald will remain the majority and controlling shareholder of that company.
4. Where will the investment be felt the most?
Methven said: "There’s a large scouting network now being put in place by Tony Coton, including substantial numbers of scouts in this country, Scandanavia and elsewhere. There’s going to be substantial investment into recruitment in the academy, and things that are hopefully going to be able to take the fan experience to the next level in terms of infrastructure and there’ll be an announcement in the near future on what that looks like."
