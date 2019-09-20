Sunderland's promotion rivals Lincoln City appoint ex-Premier League coach as new manager
Lincoln City have appointed Michael Appleton as their new manager – with his first home league game in charge set to come against Sunderland.
Appleton, who has previously coached in the Premier League with Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion, succeeds the popular Danny Cowley – who departed along with brother Nicky to Huddersfield Town earlier this month.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, Exeter’s Matt Taylor and Newport chief Michael Flynn were all linked with the job, with the latter two clubs confirming their respective managers had been approached.
But the Imps have finally decided on Appleton, whose most managerial job was with Oxford United in the third tier.
The former Portsmouth chief will not lead his new side against Oxford tomorrow – meaning his first home game in League One will come against Sunderland on Saturday, October 5.
Speaking after the appointment was confirmed, Lincoln chairman Clive Nates said: “I am delighted that we have secured the appointment of Michael Appleton as our new First Team Manager and have total confidence that he is the right man for the job.
“Michael has all the qualities we have been searching for to continue our progress as a Club, having spent three very successful years at this weekend’s opponents, Oxford United, where he achieved promotion to League 1 as well as a number of exciting cup runs, including two visits to Wembley in successive years in the EFL Trophy.
“The priority has always been to undertake a proper due diligence process and make the right appointment for the long-term benefit of the club.”