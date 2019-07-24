Sunderland's mystery striker: The players who could be set to join the Black Cats
Sunderland are set to complete the signing of a mystery striker – having pipped Charlton to his signature – but who could it be?
By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 09:49
The Black Cats have been keen to strengthen their frontline having struggled for goals in the second half of last season, and now look to have sealed a key addition. But who could the new striker be? We take a look at 13 candidates who could fit the bill as Jack Ross closes in on a new face: