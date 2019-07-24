The strikers Sunderland could sign as Jack Ross closes-in on a deal

Sunderland's mystery striker: The players who could be set to join the Black Cats

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of a mystery striker – having pipped Charlton to his signature – but who could it be?

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 09:49

The Black Cats have been keen to strengthen their frontline having struggled for goals in the second half of last season, and now look to have sealed a key addition. But who could the new striker be? We take a look at 13 candidates who could fit the bill as Jack Ross closes in on a new face:

1. John Marquis

Having been heavily linked with both Sunderland and Charlton this summer, Marquis could well fit the bill of the mystery striker. Whether the Black Cats would shell out his £1million asking price, though, would have to be debated.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. Will Keane

A free agent after leaving Hull City, the former Manchester United youngster has struggled for regular opportunities in recent years - and could now be looking for a new lease of life.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. George Thomas

Impressive in a struggling Scunthorpe United side last term, Thomas could be tempted to make the step-up and join a bigger club - and Leicester will likely be keen for him to gain some further experience.

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Dan Agyei

Another striker who could benefit from a loan move, Agyei is highly-regarded at Burnley and could be an asset in League One.

Photo: Alex Livesey

