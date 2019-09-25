Sunderland's League One rivals suspend manager after breaching FA rules
AFC Wimbledon have suspended manager Wally Downes after breaching FA betting rules.
Downes has been charged by the Football Association and has been relieved of his first-team duties until further notice.
A club statement read: “Club manager Wally Downes has been suspended from first team duties pending further notice.
“The club has been informed that Wally has been charged by the FA for Misconduct under FA Rule E1(b) in respect of 8 bets placed on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 12 July 2019.
“Given the seriousness of this breach in FA regulations, the club has decided to suspend Wally with immediate effect, giving time for the club and Dons Trust boards to look at the allegations more closely and make a further announcement in due course.
“Saturday’s match with Peterborough United will be managed by Glyn Hodges and the coaching staff.”