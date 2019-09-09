Sunderland's League One promotion rivals suffer major blow as Cowley brothers step up to the Championship

Danny Cowley has left Lincoln City to join Huddersfield Town

The Cowley brothers had overseen Lincoln’s meteoric rise through the pyramid, and they have been heavily fancied to push for promotion in League One this season.

They have started the campaign well and sit in fifth position after seven games, with twelve points on the board.

Cowley had initially turned down an approach from Huddersfield Town last week, saying he would only leave Lincoln for ‘the perfect opportunity’.

He had been heavily linked with the vacancy at Sheffield Wednesday before the appointment of Garry Monk.

Huddersfield’s persistence eventually paid off and Cowley said they ‘did not know if an opportunity as good as this would come round again’.

In a statement on the Lincoln City website, he said: “Nicky and I have a burning ambition to challenge ourselves at the highest possible level. We don’t know if an opportunity as good as this one will come around again and we never want to live with regret.

“It has been the greatest privileges for Nicky and I, to manage Lincoln City FC. We will forever hold this football club in our hearts and with Concord Rangers FC it will always be the first result that we look for. We will never ever forget the support we have had and know that we would not be in this fortunate position without all of you.”

In a statement, Lincoln City said that they had already begun the process of appointing a new manager.

Jamie McCombe and Andy Warrington, both members of the current backroom staff at the club, will take temporary charge of first team affairs.

Huddersfield Chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: “Our research, due diligence and work resulted in a shortlist of four candidates, and Danny Cowley was number one.