Sunderland's first game at the Stadium of Light 22-years on - spot anyone you know?
22-years ago today, the brand spanking new Stadium of Light opened for its first Sunderland game – a friendly against Ajax on a warm Wednesday evening in 1997.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 16:53
Status Quo opened the new arena and Kevin Ball captained the Black Cats in front of 41,600 people – the game ended 0-0, with a little known striker named Kevin Phillips making his debut.
Here, we take a look into the archive at some of the best photos from the day – can you spot yourself?