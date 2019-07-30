The mood in the stands was light-hearted with young and old turning out for a memorable occasion

Sunderland's first game at the Stadium of Light 22-years on - spot anyone you know?

22-years ago today, the brand spanking new Stadium of Light opened for its first Sunderland game – a friendly against Ajax on a warm Wednesday evening in 1997.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 16:53

Status Quo opened the new arena and Kevin Ball captained the Black Cats in front of 41,600 people – the game ended 0-0, with a little known striker named Kevin Phillips making his debut.

Here, we take a look into the archive at some of the best photos from the day – can you spot yourself?

1. Excitement in the stands

Do you recognise any of the Black Cats fans in this photograph

2. Do you remember this?

Stadium of Light opening fans celebrating as a BMW drives around the pitch's perimeter?

3. Fans celebrate the opening outside of the ground

From left: Paul Collins, Deborah Herbert, Suzanne Graham and Karen Walton.

4. A sneak peak

Sunderland season ticket holders show their delight at being given a sneak preview of their seats at the new Stadium of Light.

