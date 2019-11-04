Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton handed injury setback as Phil Parkinson reveals blow

Elliot Embleton has suffered an injury setback

The attacking midfielder picked-up a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup triumph over Sheffield United, with the initial prognosis suggesting he would be sidelined for two months.

But Parkinson has confirmed that Embleton’s absence will now be a longer one – with no exact timescale put on his recovery.

“That’s going to be a long-term injury, unfortunately,” said the Sunderland boss.

“It’s going to be months before we see Elliot again.

“My talks with the physio have been that it will be longer than that [two months].

“When I came in, he said it was a long-term injury.”