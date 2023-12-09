Sunderland vs West Brom LIVE: Mike Dodds makes changes for Championship fixture as Jobe Bellingham starts
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face West Brom at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face West Brom at the Stadium of Light
The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after Tony Mowbray was sacked this week, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge of today's match.
Sunderland remain just three points off the play-off places in ninth, five points behind West Brom who sit fifth.

How West Brom will start
Josh Maja makes his first start for West Brom
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
How Sunderland will start today.
Back at the Stadium of Light
Latest manager odds
Nice assistant Julien Sable (below) remains the bookmakers favourite to take charge at the Stadium of Light and is priced at 7/4 with SkyBet this morning.
Swedish boss Kim Hellberg, who manages Allsvenskan club IFK Varnamo, has also been heavily linked and is priced at 3/1, while former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has seen his odds drop to 4/1 today.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted West Brom XI: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend; Mowatt, Molumby, Diangana, Swift, Sarmiento, Maja
Corberan on Sunderland
Here's what West Brom boss Carlos Corberan had to say about Sunderland and Mowbray's sacking:
“I was very surprised to hear the news about Tony Mowbray leaving Sunderland earlier this week.
“For me, he did an incredible job there. He started at Sunderland when they were in the middle of the table in their first year back in the Championship. He put them in the play-offs.
“They are one team who play really, really good football so for me he is one coach who I have followed. I respect him a lot, not just because of his past with West Bromwich Albion, but because of the football his teams play.
“They have changed Tony Mowbray, but I don’t think that changes the Sunderland team we will come up against.
“He has created a very attacking culture at Sunderland and he did the same at Blackburn before that too."
How West Brom are shaping up
West Brom have won five of their last seven league games and climbed to fifth in the table, despite a 2-1 defeat against Leicester last time out.
Carlos Corberan's side are also dealing with several injury issues, with Jed Wallace, Adam Reach, Daryl Dike and Martin Kelly all recovering injuries, while midfielder Okay Yokuslu is suspended.
To find out more, we caught up with West Brom reporter Lewis Cox from the Express & Star on the latest episode of the Roar Podcast.
Dodds on his role
Here's what interim boss Mike Dodds had to say when asked if he'd like the Sunderland job permanently:
"I'll be honest, I haven't had time to think about it. I'm not trying to shirk away from the question, I'm really not. I got the phonecall late Monday evening. I wasn't actually in the North East I was away with my partner. The plan was I was meant to have Tuesday off and not take the recovery session, then the club obviously made the decision they've made, then it's been 100mph since then.
"I'm obsessively process focused. If I can get the process right and I can get clarity with the players, that's all I can do. Then on matchday it's up to them. I haven't really had much time to think about it. The reality is I love working for the football club and whoever the new guy is, if my responsibility changes that's fine, but I'd love to continue working for the football club."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Nazariy Rusyn is available again after missing Sunderland's last two matches with a groin issue.
Dennis Cirkin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, yet Timothee Pembele and Jay Matete have both taken part in first-team training, even if today's match may come too soon for them.
Aji Alese and Corry Evans are also making progress but won't be available to face West Brom.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship fixture against West Brom.
The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray this week, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge of today's match.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.