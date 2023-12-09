Here's what interim boss Mike Dodds had to say when asked if he'd like the Sunderland job permanently:

"I'll be honest, I haven't had time to think about it. I'm not trying to shirk away from the question, I'm really not. I got the phonecall late Monday evening. I wasn't actually in the North East I was away with my partner. The plan was I was meant to have Tuesday off and not take the recovery session, then the club obviously made the decision they've made, then it's been 100mph since then.