Watford boss Valerian Ismael signed an extended contract with The Hornets yesterday, despite the club’s challenging start to the season.

Here’s what he had to say ahead of tonight’s fixture at the Stadium of Light:

“Confidence is still high. We are frustrated because we know we can be better, and we have to do better, but now it’s about refocusing game after game. We know you can have a quick turnaround in the Championship and that is our belief and focus.

“It’s another tough game away from home. We need to make sure that we get our reward. We know we can score goals, we know that we need to improve in our defence – we concede too many goals at the minute – but it’s all a process. We need to win more games, but we will and, hopefully, that contract extension can help everyone know what is happening in the near future.