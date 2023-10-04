Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray deals with injury setback for Championship match
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland host Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have won four of their last five matches following Friday’s 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, which came courtesy of Dan Ballard’s opener and two goals from Jack Clarke.
In contrast Watford have won just two of their opening nine league games this season and were beaten 3-2 by Middlesbrough last time out.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Clarke, Pritchard, Roberts, Burstow
Predicted Watford XI: Bachmann; Porteous, Sierralta, Hoedt, Ngakia, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe, Lewis; Bayo, Healey
Ismael on Sunderland fixture
Watford boss Valerian Ismael signed an extended contract with The Hornets yesterday, despite the club’s challenging start to the season.
Here’s what he had to say ahead of tonight’s fixture at the Stadium of Light:
“Confidence is still high. We are frustrated because we know we can be better, and we have to do better, but now it’s about refocusing game after game. We know you can have a quick turnaround in the Championship and that is our belief and focus.
“It’s another tough game away from home. We need to make sure that we get our reward. We know we can score goals, we know that we need to improve in our defence – we concede too many goals at the minute – but it’s all a process. We need to win more games, but we will and, hopefully, that contract extension can help everyone know what is happening in the near future.
“I feel welcome here, my family feel welcome here and I enjoy my work at Watford. It’s always a positive sign when you enjoy your work with the people at the club and this is what I expected. We can create that bond with our supporters, with our players and our club. We need that triangle so we are all together on the same page to get the success we want.”
How Watford are shaping up
To find out more we caught up with Watford writer Andrew French on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about how The Hornets have played under new boss Valerien Ismael:
“It’s been wholesale changes. I think we had over 20 players leave during the summer, either sold, released or went back to their clubs after loans.
“Ismael has come in and we have a very, very thin squad, of his choice, and a completely different style of play to what anybody expected.
“There is no hoof ball, no long, direct balls, it’s very much playing out from the back. You will see our goalkeeper will play 15, 20 yards outside his penalty area and almost act like a sweeper.
“The only change came against Middlesbrough on Saturday when we went from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2 which the manager said himself was pretty much an unmitigated disaster. We were 2-0 down in 20 minutes.”
Mowbray on Watford
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about tonight’s opponents:
“I think they have very, very talented footballers, they look very athletic and very talented.
“I’m not sure why their results haven’t been there at this moment. I’ve watched their games during the week and they are capable of scoring really good goals.
“I know they will be a tough test for us and don’t anticipate them coming and banking everybody behind the ball.
“I think the talent they’ve got in their team suggests they are going to come and utilise that talent.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Head coach Tony Mowbray said in yesterday’s press conference The Black Cats have picked up another injury to a ‘key’ player,, while he isn’t expecting any of his currently injured players to return before this month’s international break.
That means Pierre Ekwah (dead leg) and Bradley Dack (hamstring) remain sidelined, with Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) also unavailable.
Aji Alese (thigh) and Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring) are expected to return after the international break but will need some game time for the under-21s before featuring for the first team.
Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Corry Evans also remain unavailable.
It’s Matchday
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match against Watford at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are in good form after winning four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of tonight’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the night.