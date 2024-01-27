Sunderland vs Stoke LIVE: Alex Pritchard transfer request as Michael Beale recalls Mason Burstow
Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following last week's chastening 1-0 defeat against Hull, when a section of the home fans turned on Beale. Sunderland are still just three points off a play-off place in the Championship and sit 10th after 28 matches. Stoke are eight points behind the Black Cats are 19th following a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham last time out.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Stoke
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Burstow, 44) Stoke 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Crompton, Rigg, Watson, Hemir, Mayenda, Rusyn
Stoke XI: Iversen, Gooch, Thompson, Rose, Wilmot, Burger, Cundle, Junho, Leris, Haksabanovic, Campbell
Subs: Bonham, Pearson, Vidigal, Baker, Johnson, Hoever, Mmaee, McNally, Lowe.
44' GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! BURSTOW!!!
Sunderland lead.
36' Chance for Clarke
At the other end, Clarke did well to dispossess Gooch but tried to set up Burstow rather than taking on a shot. Stoke managed to clear.
34' Stoke should be ahead
Three big chances for Stoke in quick succession.
Sunderland failed to clear before the visitors won the ball back and Cundle's effort from close range was saved by Patterson.
O'Nien then blocked Bae's effort on the line before Cundle fired another effort over the bar.
32' Cundle booked
Now Cundle is booked for preventing Seelt from running forward when Ba was in possession and Sunderland were looking to get forward.
31' A change of boots
Haksabanovic has just gone to the side of the pitch to change his boots while Stoke were taking a corner.
The set-piece was curled straight into Patterson's hands.
26' Wilmot booked
Wilmot is shown the first yellow card of the match after chopping down Clarke, as the Sunderland man broke forward.
25' Stoke getting chances
Stoke are starting to create the better opportunities now.
Campbell made a good run down the right before cutting the ball back for Bae, who fired a shot over the bar from inside the box.
21' End-to-end game
Stoke are getting into some good areas when they do get through Sunderland's forward line and midfield.
Haksabanovic played a neat one-two with Bae there before his effort deflected off Neil, going behind for a corner.
17' Sunderland chances
Two good chances for Sunderland to go ahead.
First Clarke switched the ball to Ba during a Black Cats counter attack, before the Frenchman cut the ball back for his teammate in the box. Clarke failed to hit the target though.
Moments later Clarke made a run from the left before setting up Ekwah, whose shot from inside the box hit the side netting.