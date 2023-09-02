Sunderland 4 Southampton 0 LIVE: Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack goals put hosts in command
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Southampton at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland return to Championship action against Southampton at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats had a busy transfer deadline day, with four new signings arriving on Wearside.
Ross Stewart, Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch also left the club, while Elliot Embleton was allowed to join Derby on loan.
We’ll have live updates from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 4 (Clarke, 1) (Ekwah, 7, 45) (Dack, 48) Southampton 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Rigg, 81), Bellingham (Pritchard, 63), Clarke (Bennette, 81), Dack (Hemir, 63)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Pritchard, Taylor, Bennette, Hemir
- Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Holgate (Charles, 64), Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Alcaraz, 82), A Armstrong, S Armstrong (Adams, 46), Mara (Aribo, 70), Edozie (Fraser, 46)
- Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Bree, Charles, Aribo, Fraser, Alcaraz, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams
FIVE minutes added time
88’ Chance for Hemir
That could have been the icing on the cake and first Sunderland goal for Hemir in a competitive fixture.
Neil sent the striker through on goal with only Bazunu to beat but the keeper saved Hemir’s low effort.
82’ Another Southampton change
ON: Alcaraz
OFF: Smallbone
81’ More Sunderland changes
ON: Bennette and Rigg
OFF: Clarke and Ba
80’ Clarke still a threat
Sunderland could still score more here.
Clarke’s low cross was blocked by Bednarek and came back to the winger.
The Sunderland man couldn’t control the ball, though, as Bazunu collected it.
74’ Charles heads wide
Charles heads wide after Manning’s in-swinging corner from the left.
72’ Another Southampton change
ON: Aribo
OFF: Mara
70’ Hemir effort blocked
Adams has also been booked for Southampton after Sunderland tried to take a quick free-kick.
64’ Another Southampton change
ON: Charles
OFF: Holgate
63’ Double change for Sunderland
ON: Pritchard and Hemir
OFF Dack and Bellingham