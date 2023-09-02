News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sunderland 4 Southampton 0 LIVE: Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack goals put hosts in command

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Southampton at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 14:19 BST

Sunderland return to Championship action against Southampton at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats had a busy transfer deadline day, with four new signings arriving on Wearside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ross Stewart, Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch also left the club, while Elliot Embleton was allowed to join Derby on loan.

We’ll have live updates from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 4 (Clarke, 1) (Ekwah, 7, 45) (Dack, 48) Southampton 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Rigg, 81), Bellingham (Pritchard, 63), Clarke (Bennette, 81), Dack (Hemir, 63)
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Pritchard, Taylor, Bennette, Hemir
  • Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Holgate (Charles, 64), Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Alcaraz, 82), A Armstrong, S Armstrong (Adams, 46), Mara (Aribo, 70), Edozie (Fraser, 46)
  • Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Bree, Charles, Aribo, Fraser, Alcaraz, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams
Show new updates
14:19 BST

FIVE minutes added time

14:18 BST

88’ Chance for Hemir

That could have been the icing on the cake and first Sunderland goal for Hemir in a competitive fixture.

Neil sent the striker through on goal with only Bazunu to beat but the keeper saved Hemir’s low effort.

14:12 BST

82’ Another Southampton change

ON: Alcaraz

OFF: Smallbone

14:11 BSTUpdated 14:16 BST

81’ More Sunderland changes

ON: Bennette and Rigg

OFF: Clarke and Ba

14:10 BST

80’ Clarke still a threat

Sunderland could still score more here.

Clarke’s low cross was blocked by Bednarek and came back to the winger.

The Sunderland man couldn’t control the ball, though, as Bazunu collected it.

14:03 BST

74’ Charles heads wide

Charles heads wide after Manning’s in-swinging corner from the left.

14:00 BST

72’ Another Southampton change

ON: Aribo

OFF: Mara

14:00 BST

70’ Hemir effort blocked

Adams has also been booked for Southampton after Sunderland tried to take a quick free-kick.

13:53 BST

64’ Another Southampton change

ON: Charles

OFF: Holgate

13:53 BST

63’ Double change for Sunderland

ON: Pritchard and Hemir

OFF Dack and Bellingham

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page