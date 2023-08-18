Here’s what Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has had to say about Sunderland ahead of today’s match:

“They’re a fantastic team with a good manager, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching both of their games and they didn’t deserve to lose either with the chances they’re creating. Hopefully that continues until certainly after this weekend but we’ve got to find a way to put them under pressure and get them on the back foot.

“We saw last season what a good team they are and they got into the play-offs, so there is a lot to admire about the opposition but I want to be talking about us in a footballing sense, as opposed to everything else we’ve been discussing recently.