Sunderland vs Rotherham LIVE: Team news as Bradley Dack starts plus Lynden Gooch injury boost
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats are looking to bounce back following successive league defeats against Ipswich and Preston, with both games finishing 2-1.
Rotherham have taken one point from their first two league games this season, after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn last time out.
Stick around for live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Rotherham
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
- Subs: Bishop, Huggins, Batth, Triantis, Gooch, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Bramall, Blackett, Cafu, Hugill, Green, Rathbone, Odoffin, Humphreys, Tiehi
- Subs: Phillips, McCart, Eaves, Bola, Kayode, Morrison, McGuckin, Ayres
Warm-up time
What to make of those sides
So Mowbray has named an unchanged side following last weekend’s defeat at Preston.
It means Bradley Dack will once again start in a false nine position, with Hemir on the bench.
Lynden Gooch is back in the squad following a minor injury and has replaced Chris Rigg, who suffered a concussion playing for the under-21s side on Monday, on the bench.
Rotherham have made two changes following their 2-2 draw against Blackburn last weekend.
New signing Christ Tiehi has been granted international clearance and will start for The Millers, while Andre Green has recovered from an injury.
The suspended Fred Onyedinma and Ben Wiles drop out of the starting XI.
How Rotherham will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes
“Reflecting on the start of the season, while results haven’t gone our way, there have been plenty of positives to take.
"We’ve dominated games in terms of possession and efforts on goal, but ultimately, we’re judged on results. We have to keep believing that what we’re doing is right, and that we’ll start picking up points sooner rather than later."
Back at the Stadium of Light
Transfer latest
Sunderland are still searching for striker additions in the final two weeks of the transfer window, with the club also keen to add more cover in central midfield.
Mowbray said in Thursday’s press conference he remains confident new additions will arrive in the weeks to come, but admitted it was unlikely anyone would sign before today’s match.
The Black Cats boss also said Sunderland are looking at loan deals, potentially from Premier League clubs.
In terms of potential outgoings, Alex Pritchard looks increasingly likely to leave Sunderland this summer, with just a year left on his Black Cats contract.
Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch are also into the final 12 months of their deals and have attracted interest from elsewhere.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Dack, Clarke, Hemir
Predicted Rotherham XI: Johansson, Humphreys, Morrison, Blackett, Lembikisa, Rathbone, Cafu, Odoffin, Bramall, Wiles, Hugill
Matt Taylor on Sunderland
Here’s what Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has had to say about Sunderland ahead of today’s match:
“They’re a fantastic team with a good manager, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.
“I’ve had the privilege of watching both of their games and they didn’t deserve to lose either with the chances they’re creating. Hopefully that continues until certainly after this weekend but we’ve got to find a way to put them under pressure and get them on the back foot.
“We saw last season what a good team they are and they got into the play-offs, so there is a lot to admire about the opposition but I want to be talking about us in a footballing sense, as opposed to everything else we’ve been discussing recently.
“I shouldn’t have to say a word to the players on Saturday. When you turn up at Sunderland in that stadium with that fan base you want to play well.”
How Rotherham are shaping up
Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season and have taken one point from their first two league games this campaign.
The Millers squandered a two-goal lead during a 2-2 against Blackburn last weekend, when Fred Onyedinma was shown two yellow cards in quick succession, meaning he’ll be suspended for today’s match.
Forwards Andre Green and Tom Eaves could feature today following injury setbacks, while defender Grant Hall will be assessed.
Lee Peltier, Jamie Lindsay and Shane Ferguson all remain sidelined with injuries.