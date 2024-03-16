Sunderland vs QPR LIVE: Team news as Mike Dodds makes changes and Luis Hemir starts Championship match
Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats lost 4-2 at Southampton last time out, making it six consecutive league defeats – including two games under Michael Beale. Despite a recent upturn in form, QPR were also beaten last weekend, with Marti Cifuentes’ side losing 2-0 against Middlesbrough to leave them 20th in the Championship table.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Hjelde, Styles, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Aouchiche, Mundle, Hemir Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Bainbridge, Ekwah, Dack, Rigg, Kelly, Jones, Burstow
QPR XI: Begovic, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Colback, Hayden, Willock, Andersen, Chair, Dykes
Subs: Walsh, Fox, Hodge, Cannon, Larkeche, Field, Smyth, Frey, Armstrong
So it's three changes for Sunderland following last weekend's match at Southampton, with Dan Ballard passed fit.
Callum Styles, Adil Aouchiche and Hemir are recalled to the side, with Chris Rigg and Mason Burstow dropping to the bench and Jenson Seelt out injured. Bradley Dack is back on the bench, while left-back Oliver Bainbridge is named in the first-team squad for the first time.
QPR have made two changes following their 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough last weekend, with Isaac Hayden and Lyndon Dykes replacing Sam Field and Michael Frey.
Mike Dodds in his pre-match programme notes
"We know we have to turn this run of form around and I believe in this group of players to do so. We've shown numerous times this season what we're capable of and I have no doubt we'll get back to winning ways sooner rather than later."
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, Hume, Hjelde, Styles; Neil, Ekwah, Mundle, Aouchiche, Ba, Bellingham
Predicted QPR XI: Begovic, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Colback, Field; Smyth, Andersen, Chair, Dykes
Cifuentes on Sunderland
Here's what QPR boss Cifuentes has said about Sunderland:
"Sunderland will be a difficult game to play against a big crowd, 40/42,000 probably pushing from the beginning. They have a very talented squad with a lot of individual quality. We need to perform at a good level because we know that starting the game in a good way will help us a lot. If it's the other way around it will be very difficult."
How QPR are shaping up
QPR were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough last weekend, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone, but have improved under head coach Marti Cifuentes.
Rangers had taken 10 points from four games before losing against Boro, which included a win against league leaders Leicester.
Dodds on QPR
Here's what the Sunderland boss had to say about today's opponents:
“The new coach has come in and made them really hard to play against and they have had some positive results.
“They went away to Leicester and won 2-1 and they are a completely different QPR to the team we played earlier this season.
“As I always say, there aren't any easy games in this league so we're going to have to be really good to get a result.”
