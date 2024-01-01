Sunderland vs Preston LIVE: Team news and transfer latest after injury setbacks for Michael Beale
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Rotherham three days ago and go into today's match (12:30 kick-off) seventh in the table.
Preston are just two points behind Sunderland in 11th following a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last time out.
Back at the Stadium of Light
Transfer latest
While admitting he isn't expecting major changes during the January transfer window, Beale suggested there would be scope to improve Sunderland's squad this month.
Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman also hinted the club may look to sign another striker in January, yet you have to think that would mean letting at least one of the aforementioned players leave.
Beale was asked about Mason Burstow's loan deal from Chelsea after last week's game at Rotherham but said no decision has been made on the forward's future.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Pritchard
Predicted Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Holmes, Evans, Millar
Lowe on Sheffield Wednesday loss
Here's what Preston boss Ryan Lowe had to say after his side's 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.
“Probably the biggest thing is frustration. I thought the lads did everything they possibly could to try and get a goal.
“We crossed the ball from different areas. We maybe could have got a bit closer in or for pullbacks had more players getting across the box.
“I think we’ve had 39 crosses into their penalty area. Fair play to Sheffield Wednesday they’ve put their bodies on the line; they’re fighting for points."
How Preston are shaping up
Preston are 11th in the table following a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday - but are just two points behind Sunderland.
Ryan Lowe's side have lost three of their last four matches and conceded 42 goals this season (only Blackburn and Rotherham have conceded more.
Beale to rotate the squad
Here's what Beale had to say about today's match after his side's 1-1 draw at Rotherham:
"It will be our fourth game in 10 days, we are going to have to rotate the squad. We are going to have to use the people off the bench.
I thought the desire the team showed in the second half an the mentality to keep going at a difficult venue, get the equaliser and then push, I was really delighted with. My frustration was could we have brought that a little bit earlier in the game."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts is expected to miss today's match after he was forced off with an injury in the first half against Rotherham three days ago
Bradley Dack (hamstring) is also a doubt, while Dennis Cirkin, Jay Matete weren't ready to be named in the squad at Rotherham following injury setbacks.
Hemir has been absent with an illness recently, while Corry Evans isn't expected to return in the coming weeks.
Niall Huggins is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury which forced him off in the game against Coventry before Christmas.
It's Matchday!
Happy New Year!
Sunderland will kick off 2024 with a home game against Preston at the earlier start time of 12:30pm.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
