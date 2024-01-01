News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Sunderland vs Preston LIVE: Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn goals gives Michael Beale's side lead

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Rotherham three days ago and go into today's match (12:30 kick-off) seventh in the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Preston are just two points behind Sunderland in 11th following a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Stick around and refresh the page for live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Preston

Show new updates
11:39 GMTUpdated 14:09 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 10) (Rusyn, 44) Preston 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese (Pembele, 69), Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Pritchard, Clarke, Rusyn (Ba, 76)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Mayenda, Burstow

Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Miller, McCann (Osmajic, 67), Browne, Frokjaer (Riis, 79), Evans (Keane, 67)

Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Best, Keane, Osmajic, Riis

14:08 GMT

79' Another Preston change

ON: Riis

OFF: Frokjaer

14:06 GMT

76' Standing ovation for Rusyn

Rusyn makes way after netting his first Sunderland goal. Ba takes his place.

It's been a pretty uneventful second half. Sunderland will hope it stays that way.

14:04 GMT

74' Osmajic down in the Sunderland box

Osmajic has gone down in the Sunderland box after colliding with O'Nien.

The Preston man has his arms in the air but isn't going to get anything for that.

13:59 GMT

69' Pembele on for Sunderland

Alese makes way after his first senior appearance of the season.

Good to see him back and a solid display from the 22-year-old. Pembele takes his place.

13:56 GMT

67' Double change for Preston

ON: Keane and Osmajic

OFF: Evans and McCann

13:51 GMT

62' Sunderland dropping back

Sunderland have just started to drop off and invite a bit of pressure in the last few minutes.

Miller's low effort from the edge of the box hit Evans again before the hosts managed to clear.

13:48 GMTUpdated 13:50 GMT

58' Preston still posing a threat

Preston aren't out of this yet after Potts' low cross from the right found Frokjaer, whose low shot hit his own teammate Evans.

The Sunderland fans are also chanting how mush they hate Newcastle ahead of this weekend's Wear-Tyne derby.

13:46 GMT

56' Sunderland in control

After a few Preston chances at the start of the second half, Sunderland have retained possession well in the last few minutes, with Rusyn dropping deep and Pritchard drifting in from the right.

13:41 GMT

51' Chances for Preston

It's been a bit of a subdued start to the second half, and Preston almost pulled one back there.

Miller's cross from the left went straight through to Potts on the opposite flank whose effort was blocked by Alese.

The ball then came back to Miller who cut in from the left and forced a low save from Patterson.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page