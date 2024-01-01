Sunderland vs Preston LIVE: Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn goals gives Michael Beale's side lead
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Rotherham three days ago and go into today's match (12:30 kick-off) seventh in the table.
Preston are just two points behind Sunderland in 11th following a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last time out.
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 10) (Rusyn, 44) Preston 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese (Pembele, 69), Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Pritchard, Clarke, Rusyn (Ba, 76)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Mayenda, Burstow
Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Miller, McCann (Osmajic, 67), Browne, Frokjaer (Riis, 79), Evans (Keane, 67)
Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Best, Keane, Osmajic, Riis
79' Another Preston change
ON: Riis
OFF: Frokjaer
76' Standing ovation for Rusyn
Rusyn makes way after netting his first Sunderland goal. Ba takes his place.
It's been a pretty uneventful second half. Sunderland will hope it stays that way.
74' Osmajic down in the Sunderland box
Osmajic has gone down in the Sunderland box after colliding with O'Nien.
The Preston man has his arms in the air but isn't going to get anything for that.
69' Pembele on for Sunderland
Alese makes way after his first senior appearance of the season.
Good to see him back and a solid display from the 22-year-old. Pembele takes his place.
67' Double change for Preston
ON: Keane and Osmajic
OFF: Evans and McCann
62' Sunderland dropping back
Sunderland have just started to drop off and invite a bit of pressure in the last few minutes.
Miller's low effort from the edge of the box hit Evans again before the hosts managed to clear.
58' Preston still posing a threat
Preston aren't out of this yet after Potts' low cross from the right found Frokjaer, whose low shot hit his own teammate Evans.
The Sunderland fans are also chanting how mush they hate Newcastle ahead of this weekend's Wear-Tyne derby.
56' Sunderland in control
After a few Preston chances at the start of the second half, Sunderland have retained possession well in the last few minutes, with Rusyn dropping deep and Pritchard drifting in from the right.
51' Chances for Preston
It's been a bit of a subdued start to the second half, and Preston almost pulled one back there.
Miller's cross from the left went straight through to Potts on the opposite flank whose effort was blocked by Alese.
The ball then came back to Miller who cut in from the left and forced a low save from Patterson.