Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Team news with options for Michael Beale ahead of Championship fixture
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, after Nazariy Rusyn's late equaliser at the Riverside. Visitors Plymouth will have to bounce back from Tuesday's FA Cup defeat against Leeds, when the Pilgrims were beaten 4-1 after extra-time.
We'll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Plymouth
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be looking to make it back-to-back home wins following their 3-1 win over Stoke, as well as a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough last time out.
We'll have all of the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction. Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts returned to the squad and came off the bench against Middlesbrough last weekend, after four games out with a calf injury.
Dan Ballard (below) was forced off with a shoulder injury in the closing stages at the Riverside but is set to be selected for today's match.
Bradley Dack and Aji Alese remain sidelined, along with new signing Callum Styles following a surgery on his appendix earlier this month.
Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins also remain sidelined, while Elliot Embleton has returned to training following a thigh injury.
Beale on Plymouth
Here's what Sunderland boss Michael Beale had to say when asked about Plymouth.
"A new manager has come in. They are a dangerous team. They score a lot of goals, certainly at home.
"I thought over the two games with Leeds, you look at the two 90 minutes they obviously did well against Leeds. For whatever reason the game slipped away from them late on.
"I think it will be a tough challenge. I think we are at that stage of the season where everyone is playing for something. The Championship is one of those leagues where you get caught at one end of the table or the other. There is always a reason.
"I think we are going to have to be at our best again. Certainly if Plymouth come and come after us there will be more space, but we're mindful they might not do that. They might come and sit in and that will give us different problems because I know their front three are dangerous if we leave space."
How Plymouth are shaping up
Plymouth have climbed to 15th in the Championship after back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, making it seven points from three games since the arrival of new boss Ian Foster last month.
The Pilgrims were beaten 4-1 by Leeds after extra-time in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday, though, when they only named six substitutes.
Left-back Lino Sousa as well as midfielders Adam Forshaw, Alfie Devine and Darko Gyabi were all ineligible to play in the FA Cup fixture against, while Mickel Miller and Julio Pleguezuelo were absent due to personal reasons. All six are expected to be available for today's match, though.
Sunderland are also set to come up against former player Bali Mumba (below), who has made 29 Championship appearances this season.
Foster on Sunderland
Here's what Plymouth boss Foster had to say about Sunderland:
"I turned my attention to them in the very early hours of Wednesday morning when you can't sleep after a long game. We are really appreciative of the threat they pose.
"They have got some wonderful attacking players. Whoever they use personnel wise right across the front line, they pose enormous threats, and they have got players all over the pitch who can handle the ball under pressure so we know it's going to be a challenging day for us but it's one we embrace and one we look forward to."
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted Plymouth XI: Hazard, Phillips, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba, Gyabi, Forshaw, Miller, Whittaker, Devine, Hardie