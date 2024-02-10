Here's what Sunderland boss Michael Beale had to say when asked about Plymouth.

"A new manager has come in. They are a dangerous team. They score a lot of goals, certainly at home.

"I thought over the two games with Leeds, you look at the two 90 minutes they obviously did well against Leeds. For whatever reason the game slipped away from them late on.

"I think it will be a tough challenge. I think we are at that stage of the season where everyone is playing for something. The Championship is one of those leagues where you get caught at one end of the table or the other. There is always a reason.