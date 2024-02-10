News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Updates as Michael Beale recalls Nazariy Rusyn for Championship match

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 10th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, after Nazariy Rusyn's late equaliser at the Riverside. Visitors Plymouth will have to bounce back from Tuesday's FA Cup defeat against Leeds, when the Pilgrims were beaten 4-1 after extra-time.

We'll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Plymouth

14:08 GMTUpdated 14:09 GMT

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Rusyn

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Mundle, Aouchiche, Bellingham, Burstow, Hemir

Plymouth XI: Hazard, Phillips, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba, Gyabi, Forshaw, Devine, Miller, Whittaker, Hardie

Subs: Burton, Sousa, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Edwards, Randell, Waine, Sorinola, Issaka

15:26 GMTUpdated 15:29 GMT

26' Clarke tests the keeper

Clarke's free-kick hit the wall before the ball came back to O'Nien who then set up Clarke again.

The winger then tested Hazard with a low curling effort which bounced right in front of Hazard before the keeper parried the shot away.

15:25 GMT

24' Whittaker booked

Whittaker is booked for pulling back Ekwah on the edge of Plymouth's box.

Sunderland have a free-kick in a dangerous position.

15:23 GMT

22' Sunderland dominating possession

Sunderland are dominating possession so far but are still yet to test Hazard in the Plymouth goal.

15:19 GMT

18' Hume blocked

The home fans aren't happy after Hume looked to play a one-two with Roberts on the right but was blocked off by Miller. A free-kick was awarded but there was no booking.

Roberts' free-kick then went straight the the keeper.

15:15 GMTUpdated 15:16 GMT

13' Big save from Patterson

Plymouth are dropping into a 5-4-1 formation out of possession and making it hard for Sunderland to break them down.

The visitors did break forward there, though, with Sunderland appealing for offside against Hardie. The flag stayed down and the Plymouth striker forced a decent save from Patterson from a tight angle.

15:10 GMTUpdated 15:11 GMT

9' Ba booked

Ba is shown the first yellow card of the match after catching Galloway. The home fans felt that was harsh.

15:07 GMT

4' Sunderland fans show their support

15:05 GMT

4' Early chance

An early chance for the hosts after Ba fed Clarke down the left. The winger's low cross was turned behind by Gibson for a corner.

The set-piece was played short before Plymouth managed to clear.

15:03 GMT

2' How Sunderland have started

Sunderland have started with Ba in the No 10 position, with Clarke on the left and Roberts on the right.

