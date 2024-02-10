Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Updates as Michael Beale recalls Nazariy Rusyn for Championship match
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, after Nazariy Rusyn's late equaliser at the Riverside. Visitors Plymouth will have to bounce back from Tuesday's FA Cup defeat against Leeds, when the Pilgrims were beaten 4-1 after extra-time.
We'll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Plymouth
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Rusyn
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Mundle, Aouchiche, Bellingham, Burstow, Hemir
Plymouth XI: Hazard, Phillips, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba, Gyabi, Forshaw, Devine, Miller, Whittaker, Hardie
Subs: Burton, Sousa, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Edwards, Randell, Waine, Sorinola, Issaka
26' Clarke tests the keeper
Clarke's free-kick hit the wall before the ball came back to O'Nien who then set up Clarke again.
The winger then tested Hazard with a low curling effort which bounced right in front of Hazard before the keeper parried the shot away.
24' Whittaker booked
Whittaker is booked for pulling back Ekwah on the edge of Plymouth's box.
Sunderland have a free-kick in a dangerous position.
22' Sunderland dominating possession
Sunderland are dominating possession so far but are still yet to test Hazard in the Plymouth goal.
18' Hume blocked
The home fans aren't happy after Hume looked to play a one-two with Roberts on the right but was blocked off by Miller. A free-kick was awarded but there was no booking.
Roberts' free-kick then went straight the the keeper.
13' Big save from Patterson
Plymouth are dropping into a 5-4-1 formation out of possession and making it hard for Sunderland to break them down.
The visitors did break forward there, though, with Sunderland appealing for offside against Hardie. The flag stayed down and the Plymouth striker forced a decent save from Patterson from a tight angle.
9' Ba booked
Ba is shown the first yellow card of the match after catching Galloway. The home fans felt that was harsh.
4' Sunderland fans show their support
4' Early chance
An early chance for the hosts after Ba fed Clarke down the left. The winger's low cross was turned behind by Gibson for a corner.
The set-piece was played short before Plymouth managed to clear.
2' How Sunderland have started
Sunderland have started with Ba in the No 10 position, with Clarke on the left and Roberts on the right.