Sunderland vs Norwich City LIVE: Updates and analysis as Nazariy Rusyn starts at the Stadium of Light

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.

Norwich have also slipped down the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Norwich 0

15:01 BST

KICK-OFF!

14:57 BST

Here come the teams!

14:14 BST

What to make of those sides

So it’s one change for Sunderland following Tuesday’s match against Leicester.

Nazariy Rusyn is handed his first senior start for the Black Cats as he replaces Mason Burstow who drops to the bench.

Bradley Dack is also back in the squad after missing the game at Leicester with a hamstring issue, yet Eliezer Mayenda isn’t named in the squad.

Norwich have made four changes following their 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough last time out, with Christian Fassnaccht, Adam Forshaw, Hwang Ui-Jo and Kellen Fisher coming into the side.

14:02 BST

How Norwich will start

14:01 BST

BREAKING TEAM NEWS

13:30 BST

Mowbray in his programme notes

13:25 BST

Back at the Stadium of Light

09:59 BST

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow

Predicted Norwich XI: Long, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, McLean, Fassnacht, Nunez, Rowe, Hwang

09:56 BST

Wagner on Sunderland

Here’s what Norwich boss David Wagner had to say about Sunderland:

“They are in a similar situation of results, but doesn’t change the fact that this is a top side with very good individuals.

“They are not the tallest, so defending set-pieces for them is not a strong point of theirs. We’d like to challenge them for the play-offs.”

09:51 BSTUpdated 10:02 BST

How Norwich are shaping up

Norwich have also slipped down the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.

Josh Sargent, Ashley Barnes and goalkeeper Angus Gunn will all miss today’s match with injuries, while captain Grant Hanley won’t be ready as he recovers from a long-term Achilles injury.

To find out more we caught up with Norwich reporter Adam Harvey from The Pink Un on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

You can listen to the full episode HERE

