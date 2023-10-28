Sunderland vs Norwich City LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray and David Wagner manage injury issues
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.
Norwich have also slipped down the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.
- Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following three consecutive defeats.
- Norwich have also dropped down the table after a four-game winless run.
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow
Predicted Norwich XI: Long, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, McLean, Fassnacht, Nunez, Rowe, Hwang
Wagner on Sunderland
Here’s what Norwich boss David Wagner had to say about Sunderland:
“They are in a similar situation of results, but doesn’t change the fact that this is a top side with very good individuals.
“They are not the tallest, so defending set-pieces for them is not a strong point of theirs. We’d like to challenge them for the play-offs.”
How Norwich are shaping up
Josh Sargent, Ashley Barnes and goalkeeper Angus Gunn will all miss today’s match with injuries, while captain Grant Hanley won’t be ready as he recovers from a long-term Achilles injury.
To find out more we caught up with Norwich reporter Adam Harvey from The Pink Un on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
You can listen to the full episode HERE
Mowbray on Norwich
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents.
“It’s an opportunity for us to play well and try and win the game. I think we’ve done that so often this season and you don’t always get what you deserve from football matches.
“Norwich are a team with a lot of experienced players if you think about (Shane) Duffy, (Ben) Gibson, and (Kenny) McLean. They have international players and they have been competing in the Premier League in recent years.
“They also have a coach who has been promoted out of this league before, so it’s a tough game for us.
“Norwich was the game before I came in last year. They won 1-0. We are expecting a really tough game.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Adil Aouchiche missed Tuesday’s match at Leicester with a groin injury and is set to be sidelined for the next week or two. Bradley Dack was also absent from the squad on Tuesday as he recovers from a hamstring issue and is a doubt for today’s match.
Eliezer Mayenda featured for Sunderland’s under-21s side in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hibernian on Monday but wasn’t involved for the under-21s side against Tottenham last night. Mowbray did suggest the teenager could be named on the bench today but said he isn’t ready to start for the first team.
Mowbray also said earlier this week that Aji Alese is still ‘two or three’ weeks away following another minor setback, while Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Corry Evans are longer-term injury absentees.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.
Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping to bounce back after three consecutive defeats, despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.
We’ll have all of the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.