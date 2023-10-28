Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play well and try and win the game. I think we’ve done that so often this season and you don’t always get what you deserve from football matches.

“Norwich are a team with a lot of experienced players if you think about (Shane) Duffy, (Ben) Gibson, and (Kenny) McLean. They have international players and they have been competing in the Premier League in recent years.

“They also have a coach who has been promoted out of this league before, so it’s a tough game for us.