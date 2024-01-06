Here's what Sunderland head coach Michael Beale when asked if his side are massive underdogs for today's match.

“Massive underdogs? Never in a derby, and certainly when you look at the past the way the results have gone, and it is 11 versus 11. There is no difference in terms of status, support, size and pool of the club. That is very similar, that is on a par with each other.‌ The only difference between the two clubs is financially right now.

“If you look at the value of the two squads… everyone can see that. But I am not willing to concede we go into the game underdogs. They have spent a lot more money and our players have a lot more to prove than maybe one or two of the Newcastle players. So that is what I am looking for from mine.