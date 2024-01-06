Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE: Kieran Trippier and Patrick Roberts injury latest plus FA Cup team news
Live updates, analysis, reaction and more as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face North East rivals Newcastle in a huge FA Cup third-round fixture - and we've got all the action covered.
It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.
Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.
Sunderland vs Newcastle
Predicted line ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Joelinton, Isak
Howe on Sunderland
Here's what Howe had to say when asked about Sunderland's current team:
“I think they’re a very good team. Young, bright prospects.
"Obvious threats in the wide areas depending on who’s fit but [Patrick] Roberts has done really well, [Jack] Clarke’s an obvious threat. They’ve got good players in midfield as well.
"We don’t underestimate the challenge or underestimate them in any way. We’ve given them full respect in our preparation, the players will be well briefed on what they can do but of course, it’s going to be about what we can and how well we can play and how we can execute our plans and how well our players can perform.
"We need everybody back to their best levels as quickly as possible."
How Newcastle are shaping up
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said in yesterday's press conference a late call will be made on the fitness of Kieran Trippier, who missed the side's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool on New Year's Day with a groin injury.
Newcastle will be without striker Callum Wilson due to a calf issue, while Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo remain sidelined.
Beale on Newcastle test
Here's what Sunderland head coach Michael Beale when asked if his side are massive underdogs for today's match.
“Massive underdogs? Never in a derby, and certainly when you look at the past the way the results have gone, and it is 11 versus 11. There is no difference in terms of status, support, size and pool of the club. That is very similar, that is on a par with each other. The only difference between the two clubs is financially right now.
“If you look at the value of the two squads… everyone can see that. But I am not willing to concede we go into the game underdogs. They have spent a lot more money and our players have a lot more to prove than maybe one or two of the Newcastle players. So that is what I am looking for from mine.
“It is one thing having the ambition to go and play in the Premier League and believing you are good enough but it is important when you get an opportunity, you have to take it.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Black Cats boss Michael Beale said in Wednesday's press conference that Patrick Roberts is a big doubt for today's match due to a calf injury.
Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack (both hamstring) remain sidelined, while Niall Huggins is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Jay Matete is available again after a knee issue, while Corry Evans is still recovering from an ACL injury.
It's Derby Day!
Sunderland face Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
It's the first time in nearly eight years the two sides have faced each other, with local pride on the line.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the 12:45pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more.
