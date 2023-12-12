Here's what Leeds boss Daniel Farke has had to say about Sunderland and Tony Mowbray's sacking last week.

"Well, it tells you a lot about this club. They are sitting in the top six, and although they were sitting close to the top six one week ago, they part ways with a pretty experienced manager on this level with Tony Mowbray.

"It tells you a lot about the expectations of this club and where they want to finish. It means when you have an away game against an opponent who is sitting in the top six and still not happy with their position, then it is definitely one of the most difficult tasks in this league, we are fully aware of that.

"We've also shown that we can be there at away games with top performances and top results against the best opponents in this league and for that we travel like always, with respect but also fully convinced of our strength and we expect a tight game and a competitive game again.