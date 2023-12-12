Sunderland vs Leeds LIVE: Team news and SAFC manager latest with Mike Dodds set to take charge
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray last week, with Mike Dodds placed in first-team coach temporary charge.
Sunderland moved back up to sixth in the table with a 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday, while Leeds have win their last three matches and sit third.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.
Sunderland vs Leeds
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe
Farke on Sunderland
Here's what Leeds boss Daniel Farke has had to say about Sunderland and Tony Mowbray's sacking last week.
"Well, it tells you a lot about this club. They are sitting in the top six, and although they were sitting close to the top six one week ago, they part ways with a pretty experienced manager on this level with Tony Mowbray.
"It tells you a lot about the expectations of this club and where they want to finish. It means when you have an away game against an opponent who is sitting in the top six and still not happy with their position, then it is definitely one of the most difficult tasks in this league, we are fully aware of that.
"We've also shown that we can be there at away games with top performances and top results against the best opponents in this league and for that we travel like always, with respect but also fully convinced of our strength and we expect a tight game and a competitive game again.
"It will be similar, for example, like I expected the last away game at Blackburn. So Sunderland is definitely a young, energetic, exciting side with lots of talent and a club with big expectations and for that, again, we have to be ready and prepared in order to give ourselves a chance to win the next one."
How Leeds are shaping up
Leeds are third in the table following Saturday's 2-0 win at Blackburn - their third consecutive victory.
Whites boss Daniel Farke has said he'll make a late call on Patrick Bamford's availability after the striker missed the Blackburn game with an illness.
Midfielder Jamie Shackleton and full-back Sam Byram have been ruled out of tonight's match.
Dodds on Leeds
Here's what Sunderland boss Mike Dodds had to say about tonight's opponents:
“They are one of the toughest teams in this league if I'm honest, I've watched a lot of their games. They have a Premier League budget, Premier League players and strength in depth so they can replenish their team quite easily swapping quality with quality and that's where we've got to get to.
“If we have real aspirations of doing well, we've got to try and step up to these challenges but we're under no illusion that it's going to be a real tough task for us.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dodds said in Monday's press conference that there are no fresh injuries following Saturday's 2-1 win over West Brom.
Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Aji Alese (thigh) and Corry Evans (ACL) remain sidelined, while Jewison Bennette has an ankle issue.
Jay Matete and Timothee Pembele have returned to first-team training following long-term setbacks and could return over the festive period.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray last week, with first-team coach Mike Dodds set to take charge for the second successive match.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.