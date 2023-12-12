Sunderland vs Leeds LIVE: Surprising team news as Mike Dodds makes changes for Championship fixture
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray last week, with Mike Dodds placed in first-team coach temporary charge.
Sunderland moved back up to sixth in the table with a 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday, while Leeds have win their last three matches and sit third.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Seelt, Neil, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Dack, Roberts, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn
Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Piroe, Summerville, Rutter
Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford
So it's three changes for Sunderland following Saturday's 2-1 win over West Brom.
Jenson Seelt, Abdoullah Ba and Alex Pritchard come into the starting XI as Pierre Ekwah, Patrick Roberts and Adil Aouchiche drop to the bench.
It will be interesting to see who starts in midfield alongside Neil.
Leeds have made one change following their 2-1 win over Blackburn on Saturday, with Djed Spence replacing the injured Sam Byram.
Patrick Bamford is fit enough to start on the bench.
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe
Here's what Leeds boss Daniel Farke has had to say about Sunderland and Tony Mowbray's sacking last week.
"Well, it tells you a lot about this club. They are sitting in the top six, and although they were sitting close to the top six one week ago, they part ways with a pretty experienced manager on this level with Tony Mowbray.
"It tells you a lot about the expectations of this club and where they want to finish. It means when you have an away game against an opponent who is sitting in the top six and still not happy with their position, then it is definitely one of the most difficult tasks in this league, we are fully aware of that.
"We've also shown that we can be there at away games with top performances and top results against the best opponents in this league and for that we travel like always, with respect but also fully convinced of our strength and we expect a tight game and a competitive game again.
"It will be similar, for example, like I expected the last away game at Blackburn. So Sunderland is definitely a young, energetic, exciting side with lots of talent and a club with big expectations and for that, again, we have to be ready and prepared in order to give ourselves a chance to win the next one."
How Leeds are shaping up
Leeds are third in the table following Saturday's 2-0 win at Blackburn - their third consecutive victory.
Whites boss Daniel Farke has said he'll make a late call on Patrick Bamford's availability after the striker missed the Blackburn game with an illness.
Midfielder Jamie Shackleton and full-back Sam Byram have been ruled out of tonight's match.