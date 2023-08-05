Sunderland face Ipswich Town in their first Championship fixture of the season - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats will be hoping to mount another play-off push after finishing sixth last season, before losing to Luton in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have signed several new players this summer, yet head coach Tony Mowbray still has multiple injury issues to deal with.