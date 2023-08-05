Sunderland vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction as Jobe Bellingham and Hemir make Cats debuts
Live updates of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face Ipswich Town in their first Championship fixture of the season - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats will be hoping to mount another play-off push after finishing sixth last season, before losing to Luton in the play-offs.
Sunderland have signed several new players this summer, yet head coach Tony Mowbray still has multiple injury issues to deal with.
We’ll have live updates and analysis from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland 0 Ipswich 1 (Broadhead, 45+1)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Hemir
- Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Batth, Gooch, Huggins Rigg, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard
- Ipswich XI: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy, Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hurst
- Subs: Slicker, Leigh, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Jackson, Ladapo
45+1’ Goal Ipswich (Broadhead)
Right before half-time.
After a long throw into the Sunderland box Davis had a shot which hit Broadhead, diverting the ball past Patterson.
The former Sunderland forward didn’t celebrate.
Two minutes added time
41’ Penalty appeal turned down
Sunderland fans were appealing for a penalty after Clarke broke down the left and collided with Donacien inside the Ipswich box.
The referee gave a free-kick the other way without showing a card.
36’ Goalmouth scrambe
That was close!
Clarke’s cross into the box looked like it may break for a Sunderland player but Ipswich managed to scramble the ball away.
The game has opened up in the last few minutes.
35’ Burns booked
Now Burns has been booked for a foul on Clarke after Sunderland charged up the other end.
Free-kick.
34’ Wide from Chaplin
That was another big chance for Ipswich - and Sunderland have to be careful they aren’t caught out on the break.
Broadhead did well to set up Chaplin whose low shot was deflected wide on the edge of the box.
32’ Hume booked
Hume is shown the first yellow card of the match after a foul on Luongo inside the Ipswich half.
Sunderland have looked to win the ball back quickly when they’ve lost it.
28’ Sunderland keeping the ball
Sunderland have had control of possession in the last few minutes, waiting for their opportunity.
Some space just opened up for Neil on the edge of Ipswich’s box there but the midfielder skewed a low shot wide.
22’ Big chance!
Bellingham looked certain to score there after Ekwah’s low shot was parried out by Hladky.
The former skewed his effort over the bar, though. The offside flag wasn’t raised.
21’ Ipswich going more direct
Ipswich keeper Hladky has just sent a few more direct balls up to Town striker Hurst but Ballard has done well to beat the striker on both occasions.