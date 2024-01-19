Sunderland vs Hull LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction after Aji Alese injury blow
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Hull City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, which left Michael Beale’s side seventh in the Championship table. Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:
Sunderland vs Hull
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Pembele, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Hemir, Burstow
Hull XI: Allsop, Coyle, Greaves, Jones, Jacob, Slater, Docherty, Morton, Lokilo, Carvalho, Tufan
Subs: Ingram, Mcloughlin, Sayyadmanesh, Vaughan, Smith, Green, Sellars-Fleming, Ashbee, Sharp
17' Tufan booked
The referee doesn't look like he's going to let much go in the early exchanges.
He's just booked Hull forward Tufan for kicking the ball away.
13' Pritchard shot saved
That's the first effort on target after a run from Pritchard through the centre of the pitch.
His low effort, under pressure, was straight at Allsop though.
12' O'Nien following Carvalho
Neil and Bellingham are pushing onto Hull's central midfielders Morton and Slater when the visitors are trying to play out from the back.
O'Nien has also been tight to Carvalho and followed the forward into the Hull half there to make an interception.
7' Neat play
Neat play from Sunderland after Seelt got forward from right-back.
The ball was then played infield before Pritchard tried to clip a pass forward for Bellingham in the box. The latter couldn't quite reach ball as it went out of play.
5' Ekwah in a deeper role
Ekwah has started in a deeper midfield role, with Neil and Bellingham playing as number eights.
2' How Sunderland have started
As expected Sunderland have started with Hume at left-back and Seelt at right-back.
Pritchard is on the right, with Bellingham just behind Rusyn up front.
KICK-OFF!
Game under way!
Here come the players
Ready to go