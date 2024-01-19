Sunderland face Hull City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, which left Michael Beale’s side seventh in the Championship table. Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday.