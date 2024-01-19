"They're a good team and Michael's a good coach. It's as simple as that, they are direct rivals for what we want to achieve in the league, but this is a big game for us.

"I'm not going to play it down and I'm saying it's not because of the league table. If we win the game, it doesn't mean we're definitely gonna make the playoffs if we lose the game, it doesn't mean we're definitely not gonna make the playoffs, but I just want to see us react to the setbacks. I want to see character, resilience and a determination about us and it is the perfect game for us.”