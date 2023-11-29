Sunderland vs Huddersfield LIVE: Michal Helik goal puts visitors ahead at the Stadium of Light
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and are four points outside the play-off places ahead of the match
Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.
We'll have live updates, analysis reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:
Sunderland vs Huddersfield
SUNDERLAND 0 HUDDERSFIELD 1 (Helik, 28)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Aouchiche, Clarke, Mayenda
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Huggins, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Huddersfield XI: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Burgzorg, Jackson, Hogg, Headley, Kasumu, Thomas, Koroma
Subs: Chapman, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Nakatama, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Ward
33' Aouchiche booked
Sunderland managed to win a free-kick on the edge of Huddersfield's box there after Mayenda was fouled by Helik.
Clarke's free-kick was then palmed away by Maxwell who dived to his left.
Aouchiche was then booked for an earlier incident.
28' Goal Huddersfield (Helik)
While Sunderland have dominated possession, Huddersfield have had the best chances and are ahead following a set-piece.
Thomas' in-swinging corner was headed back across goal and Helik nodded the ball in from close range.
0-1.
24' Better from Sunderland
The hosts are starting to apply more pressure on the Huddersfield goal.
First Mayenda made a powerful run down the right but couldn't pick out a teammate with his cross.
Moments later Bellingham and Aouchiche exchanged passes on the edge of Huddersfield's box before the latter's shot was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Maxwell.
20' Set-piece threat
Huddersfield also look like they will pose a threat from set-pieces through Thomas' deliveries.
O'Nien managed to head an in-swinging free-kick over his own crossbar there.
15' Side netting
Huddersfield are posing a threat on the break and registered another shot there as Burgzong's effort from a tight angle hit the side netting.
12' Huddersfield in their shape
Huddersfield have been compact out of possession, making it difficult for Sunderland to break them down in a 5-4-1 system out of possession.
Mayenda looked to drop a bit deeper there and did well to link up play.
7' Sunderland seeing more of the ball
As expected Sunderland look like they are going to dominate possession.
Aouchiche did well to give the ball to Clarke on the left there but the latter's shot from inside the box was blocked.
4' Big save from Patterson
That was a big chance for the visitors who broke down the right.
Koroma's low cross found Headley in the box, yet Patterson reacted quickly to come off his live and make the save.
2' How Sunderland have started
Sunderland have started with Seelt at right-back and Hume at left-back, yet the latter is moving into midfield when Sunderland have possession.
That should allow Bellingham and Aouchiche to take up advanced midfield positions.