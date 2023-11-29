News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Huddersfield LIVE: Michal Helik goal puts visitors ahead at the Stadium of Light

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 20:19 GMT

Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and are four points outside the play-off places ahead of the match

Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.

We'll have live updates, analysis reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:

Sunderland vs Huddersfield

18:50 GMTUpdated 20:16 GMT

SUNDERLAND 0 HUDDERSFIELD 1 (Helik, 28)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Aouchiche, Clarke, Mayenda

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Huggins, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Hemir, Burstow

Huddersfield XI: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Burgzorg, Jackson, Hogg, Headley, Kasumu, Thomas, Koroma

Subs: Chapman, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Nakatama, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Ward

20:19 GMT

33' Aouchiche booked

Sunderland managed to win a free-kick on the edge of Huddersfield's box there after Mayenda was fouled by Helik.

Clarke's free-kick was then palmed away by Maxwell who dived to his left.

Aouchiche was then booked for an earlier incident.

20:16 GMT

28' Goal Huddersfield (Helik)

While Sunderland have dominated possession, Huddersfield have had the best chances and are ahead following a set-piece.

Thomas' in-swinging corner was headed back across goal and Helik nodded the ball in from close range.

0-1.

20:11 GMT

24' Better from Sunderland

The hosts are starting to apply more pressure on the Huddersfield goal.

First Mayenda made a powerful run down the right but couldn't pick out a teammate with his cross.

Moments later Bellingham and Aouchiche exchanged passes on the edge of Huddersfield's box before the latter's shot was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Maxwell.

20:06 GMT

20' Set-piece threat

Huddersfield also look like they will pose a threat from set-pieces through Thomas' deliveries.

O'Nien managed to head an in-swinging free-kick over his own crossbar there.

20:01 GMT

15' Side netting

Huddersfield are posing a threat on the break and registered another shot there as Burgzong's effort from a tight angle hit the side netting.

19:59 GMTUpdated 20:05 GMT

12' Huddersfield in their shape

Huddersfield have been compact out of possession, making it difficult for Sunderland to break them down in a 5-4-1 system out of possession.

Mayenda looked to drop a bit deeper there and did well to link up play.

19:53 GMT

7' Sunderland seeing more of the ball

As expected Sunderland look like they are going to dominate possession.

Aouchiche did well to give the ball to Clarke on the left there but the latter's shot from inside the box was blocked.

19:52 GMT

4' Big save from Patterson

That was a big chance for the visitors who broke down the right.

Koroma's low cross found Headley in the box, yet Patterson reacted quickly to come off his live and make the save.

19:48 GMT

2' How Sunderland have started

Sunderland have started with Seelt at right-back and Hume at left-back, yet the latter is moving into midfield when Sunderland have possession.

That should allow Bellingham and Aouchiche to take up advanced midfield positions.

