Sunderland 0 Crewe 1 LIVE: Updates and analysis as Tony Mowbray makes 10 changes for Carabao Cup fixture
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich in their first Championship match of the season on Sunday, despite dominating possession for large spells.
Sunderland will then travel to Preston in the league on Saturday, with the club still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.
We’ll have live updates and analysis from the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats aim to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Crewe 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Bishop, Johnson, Batth, Triantis, Huggins, Rigg, Neil, Ba, Pritchard, Taylor, Bennette
- Subs: Patterson, Crompton, O’Nien, Ekwah, Bellingham, Spellman, Roberts, Clarke, Dack
- Crewe XI: Davies, Cooney, Williams, Offord, Baker-Richardson, Tracey, Tabiner, O’Riordan, Holicek, Powell, Billington
- Subs: Booth, Lunt, Demetriou, Long, Thomas, Griffiths, Nevitt, Adebisi, Woodcock
45+1’ Goal Crewe (Offord)
THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME
41’ And another
That was the best chance yet after a good run from Ba on the left.
The midfielder then cut the ball back to Pritchard inside the box. The playmaker managed to sort his feet out and stab a shot towards goal, yet it was straight at Davies.
40’ Another effort saved
That was better from Sunderland as Rigg, Neil and Pritchard combined.
Pritchard then struck another shot from the edge of the box which was saved by Davies.
38’ Pritchard shot saved
Sunderland are still seeing most of the ball but have once again lacked that cutting edge.
Pritchard has just tried his luck from distance but his low effort was straight at Davies who held the shot comfortably.
33’ Cooney booked
Another booking for Crewe after Cooney kicked the ball away to delay a Sunderland free-kick.
Under the new refereeing guidelines that’s a booking.
31’ Bennette booked
Now Bennette has been booked for a foul on Williams just inside Sunderland’s half. It looked like a harsh decision.
It’s been a frustrating evening for the teenager so far, playing in a central position which doesn’t really suit him.
29’ Pritchard effort saved
Pritchard’s free-kick is palmed away by Davies who dived across to his right.
28’ Pritchard fouled
Sunderland have a free-kick in a promising position after Crewe gave the ball away, before Pritchard was fouled on the edge of the box by Offord.
26’ Triantis not happy
Triantis felt he was fouled there after Crewe played a long ball forward.
The Sunderland defender got to the ball ahead of Baker-Richardson on the left before being dispossessed.
Triantis thought he was fouled before Crewe won a corner.
Sunderland managed to clear.