Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich in their first Championship match of the season on Sunday, despite dominating possession for large spells.

Sunderland will then travel to Preston in the league on Saturday, with the club still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.