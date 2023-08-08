News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Sunderland 0 Crewe 1 LIVE: Updates and analysis as Tony Mowbray makes 10 changes for Carabao Cup fixture

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 20:32 BST

Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich in their first Championship match of the season on Sunday, despite dominating possession for large spells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland will then travel to Preston in the league on Saturday, with the club still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.

We’ll have live updates and analysis from the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats aim to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Crewe 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Bishop, Johnson, Batth, Triantis, Huggins, Rigg, Neil, Ba, Pritchard, Taylor, Bennette
  • Subs: Patterson, Crompton, O’Nien, Ekwah, Bellingham, Spellman, Roberts, Clarke, Dack
  • Crewe XI: Davies, Cooney, Williams, Offord, Baker-Richardson, Tracey, Tabiner, O’Riordan, Holicek, Powell, Billington
  • Subs: Booth, Lunt, Demetriou, Long, Thomas, Griffiths, Nevitt, Adebisi, Woodcock
Show new updates
20:32 BST

45+1’ Goal Crewe (Offord)

20:31 BST

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

20:28 BST

41’ And another

That was the best chance yet after a good run from Ba on the left.

The midfielder then cut the ball back to Pritchard inside the box. The playmaker managed to sort his feet out and stab a shot towards goal, yet it was straight at Davies.

20:26 BST

40’ Another effort saved

That was better from Sunderland as Rigg, Neil and Pritchard combined.

Pritchard then struck another shot from the edge of the box which was saved by Davies.

20:25 BST

38’ Pritchard shot saved

Sunderland are still seeing most of the ball but have once again lacked that cutting edge.

Pritchard has just tried his luck from distance but his low effort was straight at Davies who held the shot comfortably.

20:19 BST

33’ Cooney booked

Another booking for Crewe after Cooney kicked the ball away to delay a Sunderland free-kick.

Under the new refereeing guidelines that’s a booking.

20:18 BSTUpdated 20:18 BST

31’ Bennette booked

Now Bennette has been booked for a foul on Williams just inside Sunderland’s half. It looked like a harsh decision.

It’s been a frustrating evening for the teenager so far, playing in a central position which doesn’t really suit him.

20:14 BST

29’ Pritchard effort saved

Pritchard’s free-kick is palmed away by Davies who dived across to his right.

20:13 BSTUpdated 20:16 BST

28’ Pritchard fouled

Sunderland have a free-kick in a promising position after Crewe gave the ball away, before Pritchard was fouled on the edge of the box by Offord.

20:12 BST

26’ Triantis not happy

Triantis felt he was fouled there after Crewe played a long ball forward.

The Sunderland defender got to the ball ahead of Baker-Richardson on the left before being dispossessed.

Triantis thought he was fouled before Crewe won a corner.

Sunderland managed to clear.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League TwoIpswichPrestonSunderland