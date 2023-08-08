Crewe finished 13th in League Two last season and drew 2-2 with Mansfield in League Two in their opening game of the season on Sunday.

When asked about his team selection for tonight’s match, manager Lee Bell said:

“There won’t be massive changes, but the ones who come in have to take their chance to stake a claim going forward. Everyone we select will be a professional and already in or around the team.

“I’d expect (Sunderland) to make changes because they have had less rest than us, and I believe we could come up with an upset.

“We have to embrace the challenge. Sunderland are getting back toward where they should be and they have a really good manager.

“We have to enjoy the game but we aren’t going there to make the numbers up, we want to execute our plan. We are really looking forward to it.