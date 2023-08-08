Sunderland vs Crewe LIVE: Transfer latest and team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich in their first Championship match of the season on Sunday, despite dominating possession for large spells.
Sunderland will then travel to Preston in the league on Saturday, with the club still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.
We’ll have live updates and analysis from the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats aim to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Crewe
- Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup (7:45pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray is set to make changes following Sunday’s defeat against Ipswich.
- New signings Bradley Dack, Nathan Bishop and Nectarios Triantis are set to make their competitive debuts for the club.
- Crewe drew 2-2 with Mansfield in their first match of the season on Saturday.
Back at the Stadium of Light
Transfer latest
Sunderland are still looking to strengthen their striker options before the end of the transfer window on September 1.
With Ross Stewart and new signing Eliezer Mayenda out injured, Hemir is the club’s only available senior forward.
Following Sunday’s defeat against Ipswich, Mowbray said:
“You have to put the ball in the net when the chances come and I don’t want to keep banging the drum but we need more options and the club are trying really hard to do that.
“I think the club are trying really hard. We are putting bids in. To find strikers worldwide is really difficult, as huge clubs in the Premier League are finding. Hopefully there will be some more attacking options in the squad in the next week or two, then they’ll have to settle in.”
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Bishop, Huggins, Batth, Triantis, Taylor, Rigg, Pritchard, Gooch, Dack, Ba, Bennette
Predicted Crewe XI: Booth, Cooney, Sass-Davies, Williams, Adebisi, Holicek, Colkett, Griffiths, Long, Baker-Richardson
How Crewe are shaping up
Crewe finished 13th in League Two last season and drew 2-2 with Mansfield in League Two in their opening game of the season on Sunday.
When asked about his team selection for tonight’s match, manager Lee Bell said:
“There won’t be massive changes, but the ones who come in have to take their chance to stake a claim going forward. Everyone we select will be a professional and already in or around the team.
“I’d expect (Sunderland) to make changes because they have had less rest than us, and I believe we could come up with an upset.
“We have to embrace the challenge. Sunderland are getting back toward where they should be and they have a really good manager.
“We have to enjoy the game but we aren’t going there to make the numbers up, we want to execute our plan. We are really looking forward to it.
“Hopefully there will be some Crewe fans and we can put on a good display for them.”
Mowbray on making changes
Here’s what Mowbray said about tonight’s match following the Ipswich game on Sunday.
“The turnaround between Ipswich in the Championship on Sunday evening and then Crewe on Tuesday night is just too tight to play the same XI twice in 48 hours.
“So there will be a lot of changes tonight, as you’d expect, and the players will have another chance to give a better account of themselves than they did last week.”
Team news
Mowbray is set to rotate his side following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich.
Danny Batth is set to be recalled to the Black Cats’ starting XI after being named on the bench at the weekend.
The 32-year-old centre-back, who was voted Sunderland’s player of the season by supporters last term, has attracted interest from Blackburn this summer but remains part of Mowbray’s plans.
“No change with Danny,” said Mowbray after the Ipswich game.
“He’ll play on Tuesday night, so we’ll just wait and see. We’ll see how it goes, whether the phone rings.”
New goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, centre-back Nectarios Triantis and playmaker Bradley Dack are also expected to make their competitive Sunderland debuts tonight.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Crewe.
Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray is set to make wholesale changes and rotate his side following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Just stick around and refresh the page for live updates.