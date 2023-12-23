Sunderland vs Coventry LIVE: Updates from Michael Beale's first match in charge at Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
New head coach Michael Beale will take charge of his first Black Cats fixture after being appointed on Monday, with the side sitting 7th in the table.
After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry sit 16th, yet Mark Robins' side have drawn with Leeds and Southampton in their last two matches.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Dack, Aouchiche, Rusyn, Burstow, Mayenda
Coventry XI: Collins, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Sheaf, O'Hare, Allen, Sakamoto, Simms, Wright
Subs: Wilson, Banks, McFadzean, Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, Ayari, Palmer, Godden
7' Good pressing from Sunderland
Both sides are trying to play out from the back, yet Sunderland pressed well to win the ball back there.
O'Nien intercepted a pass after getting in front of Wright, before the ball was worked to Huggins on the right.
The full-back's low cross was blocked before the move fizzled out.
3' How Sunderland have started
Sunderland have started with Ba up front, with Bellingham and Neil just behind him in midfield.
Ekwah is operating just in front of the back four.
KICK-OFF!
Game under way!
Here come the players!
Ready to go
What to make of those sides
So Beale has made one change to the Sunderland team following last weekend's defeat at Bristol City.
Jobe Bellingham returns to the starting XI in place of Alex Pritchard who misses out with an illness. Hemir is also ill and not involved, while Chris Rigg returns to the bench.
Coventry have made three changes following their 1-1 draw against Leeds last weekend. Jamie Allen, Haji Wright and Callum O'Hare return to the starting XI in place of Joel Latibeaudiere, Jay Dasilva and Josh Eccles.
Ellis Simms starts his fourth consecutive match for the Sky Blues.
How Coventry will start
Beale in his pre-match programme notes
"Watching from afar over the past week or so, it’s clear to see how much good work has gone in at the Club, both on and off the pitch.
Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor, Alessandro Barcherini and the rest of the staff did a great job in preparing the team for back-to-back wins against West Brom and Leeds United. They are two of the better sides in this division and it’s testament to the hard work everyone put into those performances.
"The club is in a great place at the moment and I’m hugely optimistic about the future. We have a squad that is full of potential and who are striving every day to fulfil that promise.
"Looking at today’s game, we know it’s going to be a tough test against a strong Coventry City team - I have huge respect for Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash, who I worked with at Chelsea. They had a terrific season last year and will have similar ambitions this season also.
"After a hugely exciting and enjoyable first week, it would be great to cap it off with three points today to continue the excellent home form so far this season – we will need to be at our best and I have no doubt you will get behind the team and make it an incredible atmosphere."