Sunderland vs Coventry LIVE: Team news for Michael Beale's first game in charge at the Stadium of Light
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship
New head coach Michael Beale will take charge of his first Black Cats fixture after being appointed on Monday, with the side sitting 7th in the table.
After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry sit 16th, yet Mark Robins' side have drawn with Leeds and Southampton in their last two matches.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Beale on Coventry and Mark Robins
Here's what Beale had to say about today's match and Coventry boss Mark Robins:
"I'm really looking forward to the game at the weekend, I think it's a difficult game. They are a very good team and they got to the play-off final last season. They have the same ambition as us and it’s a fantastic way to end my first week here.
"I lived quite close to Coventry when I worked at Aston Villa and QPR, so I went to a couple of their games. I know through people behind the scenes they are 100% behind Mark and his staff because they know the incredible work he does.
"It was a similar start last season; they didn't start so well, and they had issues with the pitch but then they went on a fantastic run. They lost two incredible players, one to the Premier League and one to a huge club like Sporting Lisbon.
"I have no doubts that Coventry with Mark Robins’ experience, alongside his assistant Adil Viveash are going to be up the top end of the table come the end of the season."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele and Jay Matete all played 45 minutes for Sunderland's under-21s side against Arsenal on Monday following long-term injury setbacks.
Dennis Cirkin is edging closer to his return following a hamstring issue, while Corry Evans is still recovering from his ACL injury.
Jewison Bennette was unavailable for the under-21s side on Monday and hasn't been named in the senior squad since October.
It's Matchday
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Coventry at the Stadium of Light.
New head coach Michael Beale is set to take charge of his first game on Wearside, with the side sitting seventh in the table ahead of today's match.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around an refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.