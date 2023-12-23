Here's what Beale had to say about today's match and Coventry boss Mark Robins:

"I'm really looking forward to the game at the weekend, I think it's a difficult game. They are a very good team and they got to the play-off final last season. They have the same ambition as us and it’s a fantastic way to end my first week here.

"I lived quite close to Coventry when I worked at Aston Villa and QPR, so I went to a couple of their games. I know through people behind the scenes they are 100% behind Mark and his staff because they know the incredible work he does.

"It was a similar start last season; they didn't start so well, and they had issues with the pitch but then they went on a fantastic run. They lost two incredible players, one to the Premier League and one to a huge club like Sporting Lisbon.