Sunderland vs Cardiff LIVE: Team news as Nazariy Rusyn makes squad plus Aaron Ramsey blow for visitors
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have won their last three matches in the Championship following Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Blackburn - a result which moved Tony Mowbray’s side up to fourth in the table.
Cardiff have also won their last two matches after a 3-2 win over Coventry in midweek.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Roberts, Rusyn, Hemir
- Cardiff XI: Alnwick; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Wintle, Siopis, Ralls, Meite, Grant, Ugbo
- Subs: Runarrson, Panzo, Romeo, Adams, Rinomhota, Tanner, R. Colwill, Etete, Robinson
What to make of those sides
So Sunderland are unchanged following Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Blackburn.
Abdoullah Ba keeps his place as Patrick Roberts remains on the bench.
Nazariy Rusyn is also named in the squad for the first time after receiving his visa.
Cardiff have made one change following their 3-2 win over Coventry last time out, with Ibrahim Meite replacing Ollie Tanner who drops to the bench.
Aaron Ramsey still isn’t named in the squad after missing the match against Coventry on Tuesday.
How Cardiff will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
Some pre-match programme notes from Mowbray
Back at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow
Predicted Cardiff XI: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Wintle, Siopis, Ramsey, Meite, Ugbo, Grant
Erol Bulut on Sunderland
Here’s what Cardiff boss Bulut had to say about Sunderland:
“Like all the games, not one game is easy for us. Sunderland had a great win against Blackburn. They play good, young team. They work hard.
“They stay very close, tight in defence. But, all teams have issues, so we will analyse that and try to make our best also there.”
How Cardiff are shaping up
Cardiff are also in good form and have won their last two matches, including wins over Swansea and Coventry.
The Bluebirds have taken 12 points from their first seven league games under new boss Erol Bulut, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi this summer.
Aaron Ramsey is set to be recalled after being rested against Coventry in midweek, yet Josh Bowler and Callum O’Dowda remain out.
Mowbray on Cardiff
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:
“Cardiff, as I’ve been watching them I think they are alright with the ball. They don’t necessarily dominate the ball but they can score goals, are a threat and have got some really good individuals.
“I’m interested to see how this game pans out, whether we are going to dominate and have lots of chances, lots of shots and lots of possession, or whether we are going to have to play on the counter attack.
“As long as we have those options we should look forward to every game really and that’s what we are doing.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
The Black Cats still have several injury issues for today’s match, with Bradley Dack (hamstring), Pierre Ekwah (dead leg) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) all sidelined.
Jewison Bennette is unavailable with an illness, while Aji Alese is around two weeks away from a returning following a long-term thigh issue.
Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring), Jay Matete (knee), Timothee Pembele and Corry Evans (ACL) are also unavailable.
Nazariy Rusyn will be available to make his Sunderland debut after receiving his visa this week, yet Mowbray has said it may take time for the striker to adapt.