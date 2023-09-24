Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:

“Cardiff, as I’ve been watching them I think they are alright with the ball. They don’t necessarily dominate the ball but they can score goals, are a threat and have got some really good individuals.

“I’m interested to see how this game pans out, whether we are going to dominate and have lots of chances, lots of shots and lots of possession, or whether we are going to have to play on the counter attack.