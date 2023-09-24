News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Cardiff LIVE: Team news as Nazariy Rusyn makes squad plus Aaron Ramsey blow for visitors

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Sunderland face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have won their last three matches in the Championship following Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Blackburn - a result which moved Tony Mowbray’s side up to fourth in the table.

Cardiff have also won their last two matches after a 3-2 win over Coventry in midweek.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland vs Cardiff

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Roberts, Rusyn, Hemir
  • Cardiff XI: Alnwick; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Wintle, Siopis, Ralls, Meite, Grant, Ugbo
  • Subs: Runarrson, Panzo, Romeo, Adams, Rinomhota, Tanner, R. Colwill, Etete, Robinson
14:10 BST

What to make of those sides

So Sunderland are unchanged following Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Blackburn.

Abdoullah Ba keeps his place as Patrick Roberts remains on the bench.

Nazariy Rusyn is also named in the squad for the first time after receiving his visa.

Cardiff have made one change following their 3-2 win over Coventry last time out, with Ibrahim Meite replacing Ollie Tanner who drops to the bench.

Aaron Ramsey still isn’t named in the squad after missing the match against Coventry on Tuesday.

14:02 BST

How Cardiff will start

14:00 BST

BREAKING TEAM NEWS!

13:28 BST

Some pre-match programme notes from Mowbray

13:27 BST

Back at the Stadium of Light

21:29 BST

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow

Predicted Cardiff XI: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Wintle, Siopis, Ramsey, Meite, Ugbo, Grant

21:26 BST

Erol Bulut on Sunderland

Here’s what Cardiff boss Bulut had to say about Sunderland:

“Like all the games, not one game is easy for us. Sunderland had a great win against Blackburn. They play good, young team. They work hard.

“They stay very close, tight in defence. But, all teams have issues, so we will analyse that and try to make our best also there.”

21:24 BST

How Cardiff are shaping up

Cardiff are also in good form and have won their last two matches, including wins over Swansea and Coventry.

The Bluebirds have taken 12 points from their first seven league games under new boss Erol Bulut, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi this summer.

Aaron Ramsey is set to be recalled after being rested against Coventry in midweek, yet Josh Bowler and Callum O’Dowda remain out.

21:15 BST

Mowbray on Cardiff

Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:

“Cardiff, as I’ve been watching them I think they are alright with the ball. They don’t necessarily dominate the ball but they can score goals, are a threat and have got some really good individuals.

“I’m interested to see how this game pans out, whether we are going to dominate and have lots of chances, lots of shots and lots of possession, or whether we are going to have to play on the counter attack.

“As long as we have those options we should look forward to every game really and that’s what we are doing.”

20:56 BSTUpdated 20:57 BST

Team news

We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.

The Black Cats still have several injury issues for today’s match, with Bradley Dack (hamstring), Pierre Ekwah (dead leg) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) all sidelined.

Jewison Bennette is unavailable with an illness, while Aji Alese is around two weeks away from a returning following a long-term thigh issue.

Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring), Jay Matete (knee), Timothee Pembele and Corry Evans (ACL) are also unavailable.

Nazariy Rusyn will be available to make his Sunderland debut after receiving his visa this week, yet Mowbray has said it may take time for the striker to adapt.

