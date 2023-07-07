Sunderland have unveiled their new away kit for the 2023/24 Championship season after a change of plans with their retail operation.

The new away shirt, which is neon pink, will be available for supporters to buy from Wednesday, July 12, with the club shop set to reopen at 10am that day.

Sunderland had announced they had extended their partnership with Nike and North East based group Just Sport until 2027, with the latter set to be responsible for the retail operation.

It has since been announced Just Sport will not take over the club’s retail operation as planned, with a club statement explaining: "After a period of extended dialogue with the Just Sport Group, the club will not be implementing the operational changes previously communicated on Tuesday 27 June 2023.

"SAFC’s retail functions will continue to operate in-house during the forthcoming campaign and the reveal of our 2023-24 home and away kits will proceed as planned ahead of Saturday’s pre-season double-header.

"The decision taken by the club has resulted in a delay to the reopening of the online store and Stadium of Light store, which will now take place at 10:00 on Wednesday 12 July.

"SAFC would like to extend its gratitude to the Just Sport Group and Nike for the understanding they have displayed throughout recent discussions, and we look forward to working with them during the upcoming campaign.

"The club also takes this opportunity to thank our fans and staff for their continued backing and support."