Sunderland U23s v Aston Villa U23s LIVE: Bali Mumba, Benji Kimpioka and Jack Diamond all start
Sunderland travel to Peterborough United tomorrow as they look to continue their unbeaten run in League One – while the Black Cats remain active in the transfer market.
By James Copley
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 18:43
As Jack Ross’ senior team prepare to face Peterborough in League One tomorrow, Sunderland U23s face Aston Villa U23s in the Premier League 2 this evening at the Stadium of Light.
Bali Mumba, Jack Diamond, Banji Kimpioka and new signing Cieran Dunne all start for Elliot Dickman’s side.
We’ll have live blow-by-blow coverage in our live blog – simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates: