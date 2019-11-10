Sunderland U23s unlucky to lose against Liverpool U23s in Premier League Cup
Sunderland’s under-23s team take on their Liverpool counterparts in the Premier League Cup this afternoon – with points in Group F on the line.
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 2:02 pm
Elliot Dickman’s side played out a goalless draw with Huddersfield in the first match of the group, whilst Liverpool defeated Wigan Athletic – catapulting The Reds into first place.
We’ll have build-up, team news and live updates throughout the game as the Black Cats look to cause a cup upset over the more fancied visitors.
Scroll down and click refresh for updates.